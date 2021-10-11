Phaedra Parks Talks Single Motherhood and ‘Looking for Love’ Again

*Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks is opening up about her busy life as an attorney, mortician, producer, actress, and single mother of two boys.

“The single mom life is crazy, but I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Parks, 47, told Page Six.

Parks’ shares sons Ayden,11, and Dylan, 8, with ex-husband Apollo Nida.

“They’re my world,” she said of her boys.

“Dylan is a third grader and Ayden just entered middle school. They’re definitely polar opposites,” she said. “Ayden is very similar to me in that he’s super charismatic and wants to be a lawyer. And then Dylan is super creative and loves the arts, which is the other side of me.”

Parks noted that she has had to have some tough conversations with her young sons following the Black Lives Matter protests across the nation last summer.

“It was very tough because Ayden and Dylan go to a very elite private school where they are the minority,” she said. “A lot of people did not share our political views and it was very difficult to explain to them why it was important to fight back against things like police brutality. There have been very interesting conversations that I thought I would never have with my children because it sounds so much like the ‘60s.”

In additional to balancing motherhood and a successful career, Parks is also making time to date.

“I’m dating and having a wonderful time,” said the TV personality, who split from actor Medina Islam earlier this year.

“People often ask me if I want to be remarried. I’m looking for love but I’m not sure that I want to be married again because I like dating,” she continued. “I like having fun, I like laughing, I like lavish gifts!”

Parks said her “dream man” is “very confident in himself, can support me and really be able to handle his own under any circumstance.”

She said her dream man should also possess “enough maturity to go make some money and know when to shut up.”

“And I’m an equal opportunity employer,” she added. “I don’t discriminate.”