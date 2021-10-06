Will Smith Admits He And Wife Jada Aren’t Monogamous

*Will Smith gets candid in a new GQ interview about his marriage to actress Jada Pinkett Smith and her “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

Smith tells the publication that most people concluded that Jada was the only one having relations outside their marriage, which he explained is not the case.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection,” Smith said.

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Smith recalls a conversation he had with intimacy coach Michaela Boehm about his fantasy of having a harem including Berry and ballerina Misty Copeland.

“What she was doing was essentially cleaning out my mind, letting it know it was OK to be me and be who I was. It was OK to think Halle is fine. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married, and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas, in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins. That was really the process that Michaela worked me through to let me realize that my thoughts were not sins, and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of sh*t.”

And there you have it.

You can read his full GQ feature here.