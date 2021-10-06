Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Brand Getting Storefront Treatment in 2022

By Ny MaGee
*Following the third installment of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show, the singer is giving her lingerie and loungewear brand the storefront treatment next year. 

As reported by The Root, Savage X Fenty’s co-president and chief merchandising and design officer Christiane Pendarvis made the announcement during an interview for Bloomberg’s Black in Focus Twitter series.

“Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You’ll absolutely see some stores in 2022,” Pendarvis explained, adding that the stores will be standalones as opposed to a “store within a store.”

She continued, “Initially they all will be in the U.S., but we’re absolutely having conversations around what does that expansion potentially look like in the EU [European Union]. Seeing the imprint that she’s [Rihanna] had, and the businesses and categories that she’s chosen to build brands in, it indicates there’s opportunity to take what she’s created and her approach probably more broadly across other categories.”

READ MORE: Rihanna Says New Music Will Be ‘Completely Different’ and Talks New Billionaire Status

 

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Rih shared new details on her long-awaited forthcoming R9 album.

Speaking to the AP during her Savage X Fenty show, the singer said: “You’re not gonna expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear. I’m really experimenting and music is like fashion, you should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way.”

It’s been five years since the singer and make-up mogul released her eighth album “ANTI”. Last year, Rihanna said she started recording new music, which she claims will sound much different than her previous projects.

Word on the street is that delay in new music has been due to RiRi losing her voice from too much partying and there is not enough in-studio magic to make her vocals sound less tragic… allegedly. 

Rihanna hasn’t announced a release date for her R9 album.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

