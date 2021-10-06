‘No Time To Die’ Lashana Lynch: My Confidence Makes People Uncomfortable, I Love It! | Watch

*WE ARE HERE for double-O7s confidence!

Lashana Lynch (Nomi) is new to the game of espionage in “No Time To Die,” she’s the latest Agent OO7. Nomi enters the fray in the wake of Felix Leiter’s (Jeffrey Wright) meeting with James Bond (Daniel Craig). The 26th film in the Bond series will be released in theaters October 8.

The fresh M16 agent spoke to EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas about being on a hundred, “Romeo and Juliet” and playing the next Bond.

Q: William Shakespeare so eloquently questioned – what’s in a name? How important is a name?

LL: [It’s only important if] your parents give it weight. My surname is Lynch and no weight from history has weighed me down – I’ve completely turn that into empowerment. I’m reclaiming my time, I’m reclaiming my past and Nomi is doing the same thing!

Q: How much of Nomi’s confidence do you carry in your day-to-day life?

LL: Quite a lot! I come from women of confidence. They’re very bold, opinionated and forthright. I’m Jamaican we don’t hold back. It would be strange to come from such powerful women and [not have] confidence. Mine is on a hundred! To a point where I think it makes some people feel uncomfortable, which is great.

Q: What was the hardest day during stunt and military training?

LL: Days when I thought I couldn’t do another day of stunts. When you’ve gone through days and days of boxing and footwork…there’s one day that makes you go – no matter how bold I am or confident or ready I am – I don’t know if I can do this for months on end. But you always pull it out of the bag.

Q: Would you like to play agent 007 again?

LL: It would be a shame to say goodbye to Nomi even though we have to do that all the time as actors. She’s special to me. I think she’s going to be special to a lot of people – especially who look like us.

I’m glad I don’t know what the future of the franchise is. I’m glad I’m able to be present and celebrate her in this moment. If she happens in the future great! If she doesn’t, I know she came in and left with a bang and that’s good for me.

