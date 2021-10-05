WATCH: Dave Chappelle Tells Morgan Freeman to ‘Shut the F**k Up’ in Promo for Netflix Special ‘The Closer’

*Having your thoughts narrated by Morgan Freeman, aka the Voice of God, is a rare occurrence that Dave Chappelle is lucky enough to have in his latest promo for standup special “The Closer,” which premiered at midnight on Netflix.

Sadly, for Freeman, Chappelle just wasn’t in the mood for Freeman’s dramatics.

As the comic drove along a country road, with Freeman’s voice narrating his state of mind, Chappelle slams on the breaks, and Freeman is revealed to be riding shotgun.

“Will you shut the f**k up, Morgan Freeman!” Chappelle shouts.

