Monday, October 4, 2021
‘Raven’s Home’ Renewed For Season 5 By Disney Channel

By Ny MaGee
raven symone (disney channel)

*Disney Channel has renewed “Raven’s Home” for Season 5. 

As reported by Deadline, when the hit series kicks off production in the fall, stars Raven Symoné and Isaac Ryan Brown will film on a new set along with several major changes in front and behind the camera.

Season 5 welcomes back series regular Rondell Sheridan and joining the upcoming season are Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia and Emmy Liu-Wang.

Here’s more from Deadline:

Raven’s Home sees continues to follow the adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter (Symoné) and her son Booker (Brown), who has inherited his mom’s gift to catch glimpses of the future. In Season 5, Raven and Booker move back to San Francisco to help take care of her dad after a mild heart attack. Now Raven finds herself parenting her parent, raising her young cousin and settling into life in her old hometown. Meanwhile, Booker is “the new kid” at Raven’s old high school and has to keep his visions a secret from a new group of friends.

“Ever since the debut of ‘That’s So Raven,’ Raven-Symoné has been an incredibly important part of the Disney Channel family. With ‘Raven’s Home,’ her talent and special brand of humor have continued to resonate with kids and families, and we’re excited to see what lies ahead for Raven in season five,” Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Entertainment said. “This beloved series is in good hands with the experienced team of Raven, Scott Thomas, Jed Elinoff and Anthony C. Hill leading an amazing cast and crew.”

READ MORE: Raven-Symone Rejected Lesbian Storyline For Her Character on Disney’s ‘Raven’s Home’

raven;s home

When Disney suggested making Raven-Symoné’s character on “Raven’s Home” a member of the LGBTQ community, the actress said NO!

During a recent appearance on the Pride podcast, the openly gay former child star recalled the conversation she had with Disney Channel executives about the reboot of the series. 

“You know what, there was a conversation before the series started and I was asked the question, ‘Would you like Raven Baxter to be a lesbian?’ And I said, no. I said no,” said Raven, as reported by PEOPLE. “And the reason I said no wasn’t because I wasn’t proud of who I was, or I didn’t want to represent the LGBTQ+ community in any way. It was because Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter.”

She continued, “There was no reason for me to change the human that she was in order to fit the actress that played her. And Raven Baxter is a character that I was proud to play, even if she is straight, cisgender, I don’t mind. Let her have her moment. She was divorced though, and I had no worries about saying, ‘No boyfriends.’”

Raven came out as a lesbian in 2013 and last year she wed Miranda Maday. The couple is planning on starting a family.

“I want four kids. I want a big family,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May. “I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

