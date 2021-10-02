Saturday, October 2, 2021
This Nitwit Nurse Posting Pics of Newborn with Birth Defect on Instagram & Got Fired

By Fisher Jack
Sierra Samuels (head) - Instagram
Sierra Samuels – Instagram

*A Florida nurse has been fired…and rightfully so! Her lil a** posted photos of on social media mocking a newborn with a birth defect.

According to NY Post, Sierra Samuels, a neonatal intensive care nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, was terminated Thursday following an investigation that began early last month after two photos of a newborn with an abdominal wall birth defect were posted to her Instagram account, WSVN reported.

“My night was going great them boom!” one post of hers read, showing a photo of a newborn baby inside the hospital’s newborn intensive care unit.

A second photo posted by her showed the same baby again and had a hashtag citing the child’s birth defect: gastroschisis, where a baby’s intestines are found outside of the body, exiting through a hole beside the belly button.

“Your intestines posed to be inside not outside baby!” Samuels’ post read.

An attorney told WFOR last month that Samuels not only breached the newborn’s privacy, but also violated the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

“In addition to the general HIPAA violation that we’d be looking at here, there’s a sense of decency about the rights and expectations we all have in our likenesses and our images,” Miami attorney David Weinstein told the station. “With images, you have a certain expectation of privacy that if you’re in an area that you’re in an area that you believe to be private and in this case a hospital, even more so.”

Fisher Jack

