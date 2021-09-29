Twitter Sleuth Claims Candace Owens is a Paid Actor

*If you have given Candace Owens an ounce of attention then you’ve probably heard that she is a failed actress.

Her old acting profile on Explore Talent’s website has been shared across social media since Kayne West made her a household name. But in case you missed it, Chad Loder, an alleged investigative journalist, recently posted a Twitter thread in which he calls out Owens — and other “far-right” influencers — for being paid actors, All Hip Hop reports.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Loder’s Twitter thread, as it turns out, is based on an investigative piece by Nicole Chenille, who made this thread exposing how ExploreTalent — the agency that churned out Candace Owens and other far-right personalities — would recruit failed Hollywood actors, directors, and screenwriters to push their conspiracy theories. It’s also supported by a BBC investigative report, where the same agency that recruited Candace Owens also tried to recruit YouTube influencers — until the influencers blew up their spot.

“There’s a reason that we always see the SAME few dozen people attending/organizing anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-LGTBQ+, pro-Trump rallies. It’s “modular activism”. It’s fake outrage. And reporters keep interviewing these folks as if they’re sincere,” Loder said.

Let’s not forget “conservative pundits” Candace Owens and Tomi Lahren, also coming out of the same Explore Talent pool. pic.twitter.com/A9Ux1sRBum — Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 3, 2021

“Just like with antivaxxers, the people staging protests against “Critical Race Theory” around the country are part of a centrally managed astroturf campaign. Anonymous shell companies, paid influencers, fake websites, secret donors, all backed by Koch and other billionaires,” he continued.

And there you have it.

Meanwhile, Owens has been hit with a $20 million defamation lawsuit by former Maryland GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik.

Klacik is coming for the right-wing provocateur after Owens posted a video to social media in June accusing Kimberly of being a strip club “madame” who laundered money and used campaign funds to buy and snort cocaine.

Owens responded to the lawsuit on Twitter, writing “Kimberly Klacik is a former stripper fraud who has me blocked on EVERY social media account since I exposed her shady FEC filings. She then called the lawsuit “frivolous” and an attempt “to distract/avoid questions about her FEC filings.”