Chuck D Walks Back R. Kelly Tweets That Looked Like Support – ‘His Actions Were Trash!’

Chuck D – Getty

*It looks like #ChuckD from the group #PublicEnemy has had a change of heart following the statements he made about #RKelly recently.

Yesterday, we reported that the rapper expressed his thoughts about R Kelly’s guilty verdict in his sex trafficking and racketeering case. In a series of tweets that caused him to trend, Chuck compared ‘The Piped Piper’ to the late #RickJames and #IkeTurner. After receiving backlash online, he decided to issue an apology.

Chuck went back to Twitter where the controversy started to apologized for how his statements were perceived. “JUST TO BE CLEAR, I’m not the R. Kelly fan here,” he tweeted. “75 million sold somewhere & I ain’t got 1 of his songs. And his actions were criminal. Apologies if the wings of perception loomed beyond the words on this slave APP. My clarity launch on my own RsTvapp.com Oct. 1.”

In a statement to Hip HopDX, Chuck D reiterated, “JUST TO BE CLEAR, I’m not the R. Kelly fan here. I ain’t got any of his songs. And his actions were trash.”

