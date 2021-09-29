Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Azriel Clary Tells Gayle King R. Kelly is ‘Selfish,’ Greedy’ and A ‘Pedophile’ Thursday Morning | WATCH Preview

By Fisher Jack
‘He NEVER wanted to Get help.’ Tune in Tomorrow (Thursday/09-30-21) For Gayle King’s Full Interview With Azriel Clary … Her First Interview Since R. Kelly Was Found Guilty.

Azriel Clary & Gayle King
*CBS MORNINGS co-host Gayle King sat down with Azriel Clary, who testified during the R. Kelly trial as “Jane,” for an exclusive interview airing on CBS MORNINGS tomorrow.

Clary, who was a minor when she met Kelly, previously defended him in an interview with King in 2019.

This is her first interview since R. Kelly was found guilty of all 9 counts against him, including racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

R. Kelly, Azriel Clary
Transcript: 
GAYLE KING: R. Kelly’s– Defense Attorney said after the verdict came in that– said that R. Kelly was surprised that he was found guilty. Are you surprised that he’s surprised that he was found guilty, and that he was actually angry—
AZRIEL CLARY: Wow.

GAYLE KING: –and surprised that he was found guilty?
AZRIEL CLARY: I feel like, you know… I know that he knows that he is guilty. People told him. People tried to warn him. People tried to help him. He didn’t care. He was selfish. He was greedy. He was a pedophile. And he never, not once, wanted to get help.

GAYLE KING: You said people tried to warn him. What do you mean? How so?
AZRIEL CLARY: Meaning, like, assistants. They would tell him, you know– “These people are minors. You– you can’t be flying people in. I don’t know what you’re doing with them, but–”

GAYLE KING: And his response would be?
AZRIEL CLARY: “Mind your business. You’re fined. Or you’re fired.” That’s the only options that he would give people that worked for him. And I feel like it’s very disturbing for him to sit and think that he is still innocent, when he knows of all the trauma that he put us through.

Watch Gayle King’s exclusive interview with Azriel Clary on “CBS Mornings,”  Thursday, September 30, 7:00-9:00 a.m. ET.

