*“‘King’ came to me in a unique way,” said AJ Wells about his recently released “King” single featuring Shauna Hughes from his upcoming 2022 album “God Songs.” “It speaks about the majesty of our King.”

AJ, born Adrian J, is a well sought after Gospel singer, who released his debut album “Set Aside” on Endless Worship imprint in 2012. His vocals can be heard on many projects, such as “Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III Presents Judah Generation.” In 2022 he will release his sophomore album “God Songs.”

“The melody came to me in a unique way,” AJ said about the “King” single. “I take whatever melody I hear at the time.”

The single “King” is accompanied by a music video directed by Dante and Tonya Bounds of Visual Solutions.

“Ninety percent is birth from live experiences,” he informed me about the “God Songs” album.

In AJ’s attempt to glorify the power of God, of course, he experienced obstacles trying to prevent him from succeeding. However, he overcame them all.

“There were so many adversities just to record this,” AJ admitted when I asked. “Got a call from the studio…said ‘You can’t record here.’ People were coming in…I was devastated. Studio said no deposit back for three days….went on a search for a studio. I got 10 no’s in 48 hours. One day before, and people were in town, I found one that was cheaper and the people were so nice.”

AJ said the “God Songs” album consist of 12 selections.

“I’m so excited. It has the 80’s and 90’s sound mixed with today’s sound. It gives you that same feel…good singing…a marriage of west coast and Memphis,” AJ concluded. www.MrAJWells.com

