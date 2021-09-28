Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Outfit Available as Halloween Costume

*Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala outfit is now a Halloween costume.

Kardashian attended the star-studded event this month wearing “an all-black, full-coverage Balenciaga getup featuring a face-obscuring mask,” Page Six writes.

Per the report, Yandy, the company known for sexy costumes, has released a version of the outfit for Halloween that costs $99.99.

“Glimmering gowns had their fashion moment, and we’re here for it, but look who paved the way for statement-making avant-garde!,” the “Mystery Gala Guest” costume’s product page reads.

“Dark, dramatic, and ever so obscure, flaunt your couture-kissed curves like an A-list celeb in this exclusive Mystery Gala Guest costume featuring a semi-sheer black tube dress, a sheer mesh cape, a breathable black facial hood, opaque tights, and long satin gloves.”

A source told Page Six that Kim’s husband Kanye West inspired her look, saying: “Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art.”

As reported by Page Six, Kim completed her Met Gala outfit with 75 inches of hair extensions. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, revealed on an Instagram Story that the style cost $10,000.

We previously reported… Keke Palmer co-hosted the first-ever live-streamed Met Gala on September 13th.

“American Independence” was the official dress code, inspired by the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition, “Part One — In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” ET Canada reports. “It was revealed earlier this year that the Met Gala would be returning twice after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

As reported by Vogue, Part two, “An Anthology of Fashion,” will open on May 5, 2022, in the period rooms of the museum’s American Wing. The live stream for the first part will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, live from New York City.