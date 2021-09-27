Monday, September 27, 2021
Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

By Ny MaGee
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” coming soon to theaters and Apple TV+.

*Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in an adaptation of the William Shakespeare play, “Tragedy of Macbeth,” written and directed by Joel Coen.

The film is a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. During a post-screening Q&A for journalists Friday ahead of the world premiere, McDormand shared her belief that Shakespeare would be “pleased” by their adaptation, USA Today reports.

Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Open New York Film Festival 59 | VIDEO

Tragedy of Macbeth
Denzel Washington/Tragedy of Macbeth via Twitter

The three-time best actress Oscar winner previously played Lady Macbeth at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, Calif., in 2016. 

“When I hear our company talk – this is another thing about being an elder – I just get choked up over and over again,” an emotional McDormand said during the panel. “I can’t believe we did this.”

Based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen; the film also stars Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” opens in theaters Dec. 25, before streaming on Apple TV+ Jan. 14, 2022. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

