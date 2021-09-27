Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

*Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in an adaptation of the William Shakespeare play, “Tragedy of Macbeth,” written and directed by Joel Coen.

The film is a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. During a post-screening Q&A for journalists Friday ahead of the world premiere, McDormand shared her belief that Shakespeare would be “pleased” by their adaptation, USA Today reports.

Watch the trailer below.

The three-time best actress Oscar winner previously played Lady Macbeth at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, Calif., in 2016.

“When I hear our company talk – this is another thing about being an elder – I just get choked up over and over again,” an emotional McDormand said during the panel. “I can’t believe we did this.”

Based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen; the film also stars Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” opens in theaters Dec. 25, before streaming on Apple TV+ Jan. 14, 2022.