Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Open New York Film Festival 59 | VIDEO

*The 59th New York Film Festival (NYFF) at Lincoln Center (FLC) commences September 24 and runs through October 10.

The NYFF59 Opening Night selection is Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth. In meticulously world-weary performances, a strikingly inward Denzel Washington is the man who would be king and an effortlessly Machiavellian Frances McDormand is his Lady. The couple is driven by guilt after the cunning prognostications of a trio of “weird sisters.” Coen’s tale of sound and fury is entirely his own—and undoubtedly one for our moment, a frightening depiction of amoral political power-grabbing that, like its hero, ruthlessly barrels ahead into the inferno. An Apple/A24 release.

Other highlights include “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s mystic and emotionally charged hero’s journey with Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Chang Chen, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes. A Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The Social Cinema in America, features Lebert Bethune’s Malcolm X: Struggle for Freedom, Santiago Álvarez’s dispatch from post revolutionary Cuba, Now, and David Neuman and Ed Pincus’s snapshot of Civil Rights-era Mississippi, Black Natchez; and works from the era’s burgeoning avant-garde scene. Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman’s 2021, USA/Rwanda “Neptune Frost” will have its U.S. premiere at NYFF.

NYFF59 will feature in-person screenings, as well as select outdoor and virtual events. Proof of vaccination will be required for all staff, audiences, and filmmakers at NYFF59 venues. Additionally, NYFF59 will adhere to a comprehensive series of health and safety policies in coordination with Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and state and city medical experts, while adapting as necessary to the current health crisis. Visit filmlinc.org for more information.

