Sunday, September 26, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Nelly Gets BET Hip Hop Honor – He’ll be Feted with the ‘I AM Hip Hop Award’

By EurWebWriter
0

Nelly*Nelly will be given the I AM Hip Hop Award at the upcoming 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, which premieres Tuesday, October 5 on BET. 

The honorary award and has been presented to the likes of LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and last year’s honoree, Master P. 

Somewhat surprisingly, Nelly has never won a BET Hip Hop Award, though he was named best new artist two decades ago at the BET Awards. Nelly is a nine-time Billboard Music, four-time American Music, three-time Soul Train Music, four-time Teen Choice and THREE-TIME Grammy Award –winning hip hop artist. 

“I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award,” Nelly said in a statement. “I have been blessed to work with some incredible people in my career, making 22 years go by in the blink of an eye. This award isn’t just about Nelly; it is about my fans, BET, and the people that continue to support me and allow me to do what I love to do.” 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Emmy Celebrity Gifting Suites Highlight Black & Women Owned Businesses | PHOTOS

Nelly will be celebrated “for his massive contributions to music and the culture at large,” BET said in a statement. 

Nelly has amassed four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma” (with Kelly Rowland), “Shake Ya Tailfeather” (a collab with Diddy and Murphy Lee) and “Grillz” (featuring Paul Wall, Ali & Gipp). 

He has accumulated three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200: Country GrammarNellyville and Suit. His albums have sold a combined total of 22 million copies in the U.S., according to the RIAA. 

Previous articleMalika Andrews Replaces Rachel Nichols and Lands New NBA Show on ESPN
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO