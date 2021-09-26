*Nelly will be given the I AM Hip Hop Award at the upcoming 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, which premieres Tuesday, October 5 on BET.

The honorary award and has been presented to the likes of LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and last year’s honoree, Master P.

Somewhat surprisingly, Nelly has never won a BET Hip Hop Award, though he was named best new artist two decades ago at the BET Awards. Nelly is a nine-time Billboard Music, four-time American Music, three-time Soul Train Music, four-time Teen Choice and THREE-TIME Grammy Award –winning hip hop artist.

“I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award,” Nelly said in a statement. “I have been blessed to work with some incredible people in my career, making 22 years go by in the blink of an eye. This award isn’t just about Nelly; it is about my fans, BET, and the people that continue to support me and allow me to do what I love to do.”

Nelly will be celebrated “for his massive contributions to music and the culture at large,” BET said in a statement.

Nelly has amassed four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma” (with Kelly Rowland), “Shake Ya Tailfeather” (a collab with Diddy and Murphy Lee) and “Grillz” (featuring Paul Wall, Ali & Gipp).

He has accumulated three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200: Country Grammar, Nellyville and Suit. His albums have sold a combined total of 22 million copies in the U.S., according to the RIAA.