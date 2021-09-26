Malika Andrews Replaces Rachel Nichols and Lands New NBA Show on ESPN

*Less than a month after Rachel Nichols was fired from ESPN, as well as her show removed, for being a hater-faced hater, Malika Andrews is slated to step up and replace her a high-profile NBA reporter with her own show, “NBA Today.”

She will work alongside panelists analysts Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter and ESPN Senior Writer Zach Lowe to provide in-depth analysis.

“It’s an incredible time to cover the NBA — a league that is full of characters and stories that have resonance far beyond the sports world,” said Andrews, who will continue to do coverage as a sideline reporter for NBA live events. “Our goal every day is to deliver information and analysis to our viewers that can’t be gleaned anywhere else. I’m so excited to showcase the league and the talented reporters, analysts and insiders on our team.”

Andrews was let go after it was revealed that she had disparaging remarks to say about colleague Maria Taylor, who is black. She insisted that the only reason Taylor landed the coveted role of 2020 NBA Finals host was due to the network’s poor record on diversity. Which, as you might guess, would ruffle in the feathers of any professional.

“We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned,” David Roberts, ESPN’s senior vice president of production, said at the time. “Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content.”