*Auto Trends with Jeff Cars.com kicks off its sixth season on the airways this weekend, discussing Black men and the silent disease known as prostate cancer. Being that September is officially deemed as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Auto Trends with JeffCars.com is veering away from its normal automotive conversations to focus on the journey of four Black men, including the host, whom were all stricken with the disease well below the average age of 66.

In fact, the stories of the men profiled in the prostate themed program were diagnosed with the disease between the ages of 37 to 55. “These examples highlight that prostate cancer is not just a disease for older guys,” says Dr. Reggie Tucker-Seeley, Vice President of Health Equity at ZeroCancer.org, the show’s sponsor.

While prostate cancer is a disease only contracted by men, it is the most common cancer diagnosed among Black Men. Moreover, according to ZeroCancer.org, Black men are 1.8 times more likely to be diagnosed with—and 2.2 times more likely to die from—prostate cancer than white men.

During the candid, high-energy prostate driven conversation, the cancer survivors will tackle everything from unearthing family medical secrets to the stigmas of screenings to available resources.

To hear the conversation, tune in to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com on Saturday, September 25th thru Thursday, September 30th. The program will air on SiriusXM 141 and on several FM radio outlets. For airtimes, visit JeffCars.com.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Common Gets Candid About Tiffany Haddish and Her Love of his Third ‘Leg’ on ‘Ellen’ (Watch)

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com:

Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its sixth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers, ranging from the ‘Hidden Figure’ and Black female who was responsible for using a mathematical formula to check the accuracy of the GPS (Global Positioning Sensor) to Bloomberg auto analysts to car designers to the trailblazers of LGBT auto advertising.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and a car payment calculator, visit his car-buying educational guide JeffCars.com. Follow him on twitter @ JeffCars.

About ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer

ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer. ZERO advances research, improves the lives of men and families, and inspires action. We’re building Generation ZERO, the first generation of men free from prostate cancer, through our national run/walk series, education and patient support programs, and grassroots advocacy. ZERO is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with regional chapters across the country. We dedicate 85 cents of every dollar to research and programs.