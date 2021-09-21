*“That friendship it’s real,” said Alaya High about the Nickelodeon cast for the new comedy series “That Girl Lay Lay,” premiering Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 7:30pm (ET/PT).

Alaya aka Lay Lay stars in the comedy as “Lay Lay,” the avatar of Sadie, played by Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (“All That”), who has come to life. Lay Lay enrolls in school to be close to her best friend Sadie and so the laughs begin as Lay Lay helps bring Sadie out of her shy-shell.

“I’m really excited to have my own television show,” Lay Lay told me when I complimented her on all her successes which also include a partnership with Nickelodeon to distribute Lay Lay’s music (Empire) and merchandise.

Lay Lay is a rapper, taking after her father who is rapper Acie High. At her urging she was given permission by her parents to post her rapping on social media platforms and quickly she made a name for herself.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Lakers Star Anthony Davis Serenades Wife, Sings with New Edition During Wedding [WATCH]

I complimented her parents for posting her on such a public platform as social media, which is how she was recognized by Nickelodeon and then signed a “business deal” in June, 2020. I said that most parents wouldn’t have or would have warned them not to, and she said, “They did. Told me social media is a bunch of people…where everyone will have something to say. I said, ‘I don’t care what they say!’”

When I asked her if she raps on the show she said, “I do get to rap. But not what I write…if it was me and my dad…it would be a tad different.”

Thirteen years-old and currently living in Atlanta Lay Lay has already released singles and music videos via Empire, which includes “Age Ain’t Nuthin’ But a Number,” “Slumber Party,” “Not Your Boo” and “Stop Playin’,” and have performed with some big name rappers. Her acting credits also include The Lego Movie 2.

With the “That Girl Lay Lay” comedy series I asked about her music now and she said, “I’m still going to do my music. I do it with big-time artists, I want more with females.”

“That Girl Lay Lay” also stars Peyton Perrine, III (Burden) as Sadie’s brother; Tiffany Daniels (“General Hospital”) as Sadie’s mom; Thomas Hobson (“Sherman’s Showcase”) as Sadie’s father, and Caleb Brown (“Henry Danger”) as classmate Jeremy. It is produced by Will Packer Media/Discovery/Universal Pictures (Ride Along, Think Like a Man). David A. Arnold, Will Packer and Carolyn Newman are executive producers. Nickelodeon is a ViacomCBS company.

“It’s going to be great!” Lay Lay added. www.Nick.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing and Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 at via Zoom Conferencing presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $16,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference