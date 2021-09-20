Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Attend Anthony Davis’ LA Wedding

*Adele and her boyfriend, LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul attended the wedding of Anthony Davis and Marlen P’s on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The British songstress and Paul first sparked dating rumors over the summer and now they have made their relationship Instagram official. Adele posted a black-and-white photo booth picture of her and the sports agent from the lavish wedding.

As reported by PEOPLE, Adele and Rich were spotted sitting side-by-side for Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned the couple on The Lowe Post, telling listeners Paul brought “his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron.”

“Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together,” said Windhorst.

According to a New Yorker profile released in May, Paul referred to Adele during an exchange with his longtime advisor Adam Mendelsohn.

“She was over yesterday,” Paul reportedly told Mendelsohn, who then dropped “the name of a major pop star.” Paul then clarified: “I’m not dating. I’m single. Put that in the story.”

“She’s been a lot more social and opened up quite a bit,” said the source.

A source recently confined to Page Six that Adele and Rich are “100 percent” dating.

Here’s more from the outlet:

They attended Robert Kraft’s birthday party together in late July alongside a plethora of A-list names, including Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King and Gayle King. We also heard Lionel Richie performed and David Spade did stand-up for the high-profile crowd. In August, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer, 33, and Paul, 39, were seen grabbing dinner with a group of friends in West Hollywood.

In March, Adele finalized her divorce with Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 8-year-old son Angelo.

Paul was previously linked to actor Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer.