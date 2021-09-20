Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNews
News

Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Attend Anthony Davis’ LA Wedding

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
via Instagram

*Adele and her boyfriend, LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul attended the wedding of Anthony Davis and Marlen P’s on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The British songstress and Paul first sparked dating rumors over the summer and now they have made their relationship Instagram official. Adele posted a black-and-white photo booth picture of her and the sports agent from the lavish wedding. 

As reported by PEOPLE, Adele and Rich were spotted sitting side-by-side for Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned the couple on The Lowe Post, telling listeners Paul brought “his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron.”

“Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together,” said Windhorst.

READ MORE: Adele and LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Have Been Dating for a ‘Few Months’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

According to a New Yorker profile released in May, Paul referred to Adele during an exchange with his longtime advisor Adam Mendelsohn.

“She was over yesterday,” Paul reportedly told Mendelsohn, who then dropped “the name of a major pop star.” Paul then clarified: “I’m not dating. I’m single. Put that in the story.”

“She’s been a lot more social and opened up quite a bit,” said the source.

A source recently confined to Page Six that Adele and Rich are “100 percent” dating.

Here’s more from the outlet:

They attended Robert Kraft’s birthday party together in late July alongside a plethora of A-list names, including Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King and Gayle King. We also heard Lionel Richie performed and David Spade did stand-up for the high-profile crowd. In August, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer, 33, and Paul, 39, were seen grabbing dinner with a group of friends in West Hollywood.

In March, Adele finalized her divorce with Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 8-year-old son Angelo.

Paul was previously linked to actor Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer

Previous articleGood Guy Landlord Rents Hotel Room for Evicted Tenant Who Failed to Pay Rent for 2 Years! [WATCH]
Next articleReaction to #EmmysSoWhite Rolls in – Activist Calls for Meeting with TV Academy CEO Maury McIntyre
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO