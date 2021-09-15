Full Cast Revealed for ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Starring Newcomer Jabari Banks

*We previously reported that Will Smith has tapped newcomer and West Philadelphia native Jabari Banks to portray Will in Peacock’s drama reboot of Smith’s beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The full cast for the upcoming series “Bel-Air” has now been unveiled — check out the Instagram post below.

Per TVLine, Adrian Holmes will play Philip Banks, Cassandra Freeman will star as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan will portray Carlton Banks, while Coco Jones will play Hillary. Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) will star as Ashley Banks, and Jimmy Akingbola will take on the role of Geoffrey. Jordan L. Jones will star as Will’s childhood bestie Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) is set to star as Lisa, Will’s Season 5 girlfriend and eventual bride.

READ MORE: Will Smith Casts Newcomer Jabari Banks to Play Will in ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot [WATCH]

The main cast of the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot has been announced. (via @PeacockTV) pic.twitter.com/M3f2BMLyku — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 14, 2021

We previously reported… “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is getting a reboot based on Morgan Cooper’s viral clip. This time, the story of the street-smart teen who moves in with his rich uncle in Bel-Air, California will not be a comedy, BBC reports.

The drama will be co-produced by original series star Will Smith and his Westbrook Studios.

The reboot was inspired by Cooper’s viral YouTube trailer that flips the script on the narrative. Smith described it as a “brilliant idea, the dramatic version of The Fresh Prince for the next generation.”

“Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show,” the show’s official premise reads.”

The series has already received a two-season order by Peacock.

Watch the trailer below.