Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

Full Cast Revealed for ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Starring Newcomer Jabari Banks

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Will Smith and Jabari Banks

*We previously reported that Will Smith has tapped newcomer and West Philadelphia native Jabari Banks to portray Will in Peacock’s drama reboot of Smith’s beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The full cast for the upcoming series “Bel-Air” has now been unveiled — check out the Instagram post below.

Per TVLine, Adrian Holmes will play Philip Banks, Cassandra Freeman will star as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan will portray Carlton Banks, while Coco Jones will play Hillary. Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) will star as Ashley Banks, and Jimmy Akingbola will take on the role of Geoffrey. Jordan L. Jones will star as Will’s childhood bestie Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) is set to star as Lisa, Will’s Season 5 girlfriend and eventual bride.

READ MORE: Will Smith Casts Newcomer Jabari Banks to Play Will in ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot [WATCH]

We previously reported… “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is getting a reboot based on Morgan Cooper’s viral clip. This time, the story of the street-smart teen who moves in with his rich uncle in Bel-Air, California will not be a comedy, BBC reports. 

The drama will be co-produced by original series star Will Smith and his Westbrook Studios.

The reboot was inspired by Cooper’s viral YouTube trailer that flips the script on the narrative. Smith described it as a “brilliant idea, the dramatic version of The Fresh Prince for the next generation.”

Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show,” the show’s official premise reads.”

The series has already received a two-season order by Peacock. 

Watch the trailer below.

Previous articleRihanna Sparks Pregnancy Rumors with Balenciaga Blanket Dress at Met Gala
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO