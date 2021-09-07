Police Looking for Drug Dealer As they Launch Investigation of Michael K. Williams’ Death

*Following the shocking news that beloved actor Michael K. Williams had passed away in his New York City apartment on Monday, police officials have launched an investigation into his death and are reportedly looking for the drug dealer who may have supplied the lethal drugs.

While his official cause of death has not been ruled yet, both TMZ and the New York Post reported that drug paraphernalia was found in his apartment, leading officials to believe that he died from an overdose. Williams’ toxicology results will not be available for a few weeks, and we will not know the official cause of death until his autopsy is complete.

New York City police detectives are looking to locate the origin of the narcotics found in Williams’ apartment. Two senior NYPD officials reportedly told NBC New York that fentanyl is a possible culprit.

