Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNews
News

Black TikToker Records ‘Bigot’ Verizon Employee’s Telephone Rant About Slavery

By Ny MaGee
0

Verizon Wireless employee
@uhdezuh/TikTok

*TikTok user @uhdezuh posted a now-deleted clip posted on August 25 of a Verizon Wireless employee talking to her over the phone about slavery and human trafficking.

“If she didn’t have my account right in front of her, I would have just hung up,” wrote @uhdezuh in the overlay text on the video.

“Slaves have been around since Egypt’s days, Mayan and Incan days,” the employee tells @uhdezuh, as reported by The Daily Dot. “The Aztecs used to enslave the Mayans.” 

The employee then tells @uhdezuh that the movie “Taken” starring Liam Neeson is “more true than people realize.”

“Girls are kidnapped to be sex slaves,” the employee continues.

READ MORE: TikTok Removing ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ Videos, ‘Glorifies Dangerous Acts’

Tik Tok

In a follow-up video, @uhdezuh explained that the conversation kicked off when she told the employee she “liked her name,” that’s when the Verizon worker noted that her mother, who chose her name, has an extensive collection of Disney movies. 

The staffer also explained that her mother is missing one Disney title from her collection, “Song of the South.”

“Disney stopped releasing it because it was racist,” the worker said. 

@uhdezuh asked if she agreed with Disney pulling the movie. The Verizon employee said “slavery is part of our history,” and that it has “happened in other places” outside the U.S., and that there are “white slaves currently.”

“I did not ask for it at all, it was very unprompted,” @uhdezuh said of the conversation with the employee who she described as  “a bigot.”

@uhdezuh ended up reporting the employee.

“They may not fire her, but they should let her know that what she did was inappropriate,” said @uhdezuh. “And that she should never do it again.”

Previous articleJudge Rules Ahmaud Arbery’s Criminal Past Can’t Be Used at Trial
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO