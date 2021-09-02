Black TikToker Records ‘Bigot’ Verizon Employee’s Telephone Rant About Slavery

*TikTok user @uhdezuh posted a now-deleted clip posted on August 25 of a Verizon Wireless employee talking to her over the phone about slavery and human trafficking.

“If she didn’t have my account right in front of her, I would have just hung up,” wrote @uhdezuh in the overlay text on the video.

“Slaves have been around since Egypt’s days, Mayan and Incan days,” the employee tells @uhdezuh, as reported by The Daily Dot. “The Aztecs used to enslave the Mayans.”

The employee then tells @uhdezuh that the movie “Taken” starring Liam Neeson is “more true than people realize.”

“Girls are kidnapped to be sex slaves,” the employee continues.

In a follow-up video, @uhdezuh explained that the conversation kicked off when she told the employee she “liked her name,” that’s when the Verizon worker noted that her mother, who chose her name, has an extensive collection of Disney movies.

The staffer also explained that her mother is missing one Disney title from her collection, “Song of the South.”

“Disney stopped releasing it because it was racist,” the worker said.

@uhdezuh asked if she agreed with Disney pulling the movie. The Verizon employee said “slavery is part of our history,” and that it has “happened in other places” outside the U.S., and that there are “white slaves currently.”

“I did not ask for it at all, it was very unprompted,” @uhdezuh said of the conversation with the employee who she described as “a bigot.”

@uhdezuh ended up reporting the employee.

“They may not fire her, but they should let her know that what she did was inappropriate,” said @uhdezuh. “And that she should never do it again.”