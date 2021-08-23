Monday, August 23, 2021
Botched Autopsies: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

*Have you ever listened to someone offer an explanation about an important issue, but that explanation made little to no sense?

In fact, their story made so little sense it made you question their competence and it made you question their level of respect for you as a rational thinking individual?

Some elected officials make decisions without being questioned and without being held accountable. So when they actually have to give an account for something, what they say lacks reasoning or credibility. 

download
Medical staff move bodies from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center to a refrigerated truck, April 2, 2020, in Brooklyn, N.Y.(ANGELA WEISS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

Dr. Russell Deidiker is turning out to be one of those people. By all accounts Deidiker is the go-to pathologist in a number of counties surrounding St. Louis, Missouri. Those counties include Iron, Madison, St. Francois and Washington. There could be more. Also, he works with a number of hospitals in the area.

Dr. Deidiker conducts most -if not all – autopsies on deceased people when they die under questionable circumstances. Even county coroners are willing to sign off on Deidiker’s autopsies without questioning his decisions. Lately, the results of his autopsies have left family members of the deceased with more questions than answers.

Twice in recent months independent pathologists have come out against Deidiker’s autopsy results. And that makes him a liar, incompetent or possibly both. Click on the video above for more details. 

Steffanie Rivers (screenshot1)
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

