Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against T-Mobile Hit Over Latest Massive Data Breach⁠

*#TMobile is now facing a class-action lawsuit for their latest data breach after hackers were able to steal data on at least 47 million current, former, and prospective customers, including their #SocialSecurityNumbers.⁠

The class-action suit filed in a Washington court explains that plaintiffs in this lawsuit fear their identities “are now at considerable risk because of Defendant’s [T-Mobile’s] negligent conduct since the Private Information that T-Mobile collected and maintained is now in the hands of data thieves.”⁠

The suit also explains that those affected by the breach may now have to face further inconvenience while dealing with the fallout of their personal information being compromised.⁠

While T-Mobile has offered victims free credit monitoring services that they have to sign up for, the suit claims this gesture isn’t enough.⁠

"Defendant places the burden squarely on Plaintiffs and Class Members by requiring them to expend time signing up for that service, as opposed to automatically enrolling all victims of this cybercrime…

