STARZ Releases Trailer and Key Art for Detroit-based Crime Family Drama ‘BMF’ | WATCH

*STARZ has released the official trailer and key art today for the highly anticipated Detroit-based family drama “BMF.”

The new STARZ original series will premiere worldwide on Sunday, September 26 across all STARZ platforms, including at 9 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, and will air day and date internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan.

In addition, new images from the series, including photos featuring recurring cast member Snoop Dogg (Dolemite Is My Name, Soul Plane, Training Day) as “Pastor Swift,” were released out of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer 2021 Press Tour.

“BMF” stars the previously announced cast of Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory; Da’Vinchi (The Way Back, “grown-ish”), Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give), Michole Briana White (“Dead to Me,” She Hate Me), Ajiona Alexus (“Empire,” “13 Reasons Why”), Eric Kofi Abrefa (Blue Story, Fury), Myles Truitt (“Black Lightening,” “The New Edition Story”), Steve Harris (“The Practice,” Diary of a Mad Black Woman), with Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight and Wood Harris (“Empire,” Creed) in recurring roles. La La Anthony (“The Chi,” Think Like a Man) and Serayah (“Empire,” Favorite Son) are both set as recurring guest stars.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (co-creator of the “Power” Universe, “For Life”), alongside showrunner, executive producer, writer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”). Tasha Smith (“Empire,” “Power,” Why Did I Get Married?) is set to direct multiple episodes and executive produce. Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing “BMF” on behalf of STARZ. Erin Conroy is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

About “BMF”

“BMF” is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

