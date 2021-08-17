Former Rapper Shyne to Meet with U.S. Lawmakers About Development in Belize

*Former rapper Shyne has turned his focus to Bizean politics and he is set to visit U.S. lawmakers to discuss strengthening the development of his native country.

“Good evening everyone, I departed Belize for an official visit to the United States today,” he shared in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“I’ll be meeting with Members of the U.S. Congress as well as State Senators and House Members to strengthen relationships and establish new relationships to further the development of Belize.”

READ MORE: Diddy Says ‘No Trolling Involved’ in Posting Jennifer Lopez Throwback Photo

Welcome back #Shyne! 🇺🇸🇧🇿 He returns to the states as Leader Of The Opposition of Belize to meet with members of the U.S Congress as well as State Senators 👏🏿👏🏿 | 📸 https://t.co/BiiiQ6x3VA pic.twitter.com/Sbz69sQHYM — REVOLT (@revolttv) August 16, 2021

Here’s more from The Hill:

Shyne, whose real name is Jamal Michael Barrow, was appointed to be the new leader of the conservative opposition party in Belize after the fallout of former leader Patrick Faber, who was seen on video threatening to attack the mother of his 2-year-old daughter. Barrow, whose father served as prime minister of the country, recently held a seat in Belize’s House of Representatives for a year before gaining his new role.

Barrow, 42, is best known as Sean “P. Diddy” Combs‘ protege when he was an artist on Bad Boy Records label. He served ten years in prison for his involvement in the 1999 Club New York nightclub shooting that injured three people.

Barrow was released from prison in 2009 and deported back to his native country as a noncitizen felon.