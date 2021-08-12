*Terry Crews is letting the world know he’s not a smelly celeb!

While speaking with Access Hollywood, Terry weighed in on the big debate after fellow actors including Jake Gyllenhaal, revealed that they don’t shower that often. The 53-year-old America’s Got Talent host told the outlet, “I love to shower. I love to because I spend so much time sweating.”

However, he went on to say, “First of all, if you ain’t been sweating, you don’t need to shower,” Terry added. “But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain’t nice. My wife is like, ‘Babe, babe, babe.’ I’m Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I’ve got to get clean.” Terry continued, “I took three [showers] today,” Terry said. “Three. Today. See, me and Dwayne are right. I took one in the morning, after the workout, and then I took one before I got here. And then I took one in between acts.”

