*(San Diego) Late civil rights icon Emmett Louis Till’s 80th birthday is Sunday, July 25th and to commemorate it, Eric J. Chambers, host of The Jazzspel, a jazz and gospel radio show on Smooth Jazz 98.1 KIFM in San Diego, presents a radio musical tribute on Sunday morning, July 25, 2021 from 8am – 10am PST on KIFM.com.

Till is the black Chicago teen who was brutally murdered by white racists Roy Bryant and J. W. Milam in Money, Mississippi on August 28, 1955. It launched a new era in the modern civil rights movement. Till’s mother, Mamie Till, allowed Jet Magazine to publish pictures of his mangled body in an effort to show the world what racists in Mississippi had done to her only child.

Chambers, the creator of The Jazzspel, became personal friends with Till’s mother in 2000 when he executive produced a play called “The State of Mississippi vs. Emmett Till” and brought it to San Diego’s Educational Cultural Complex. “I absolutely loved Mrs. Mamie Till Mobley. She became a surrogate grandmother to me,” said the 9-times Emmy and Golden Mike Award-winning producer. “I was blessed to speak at her funeral in Chicago in 2003. It was one of the greatest thrills of my life speaking at the service of a person I learned about in the history books.”

The musical tribute includes archived interviews Chambers did Till Mobley. The show includes the music of Howard Hewett, Anita Baker, Tina Turner, India.Arie, The Winans, Dionne Farris, Seal and Soul Tempo and more in to help set the birthday scene. This weekend in Chicago, a 3-day celebration is going on that includes graveside remembrances at Till’s and his mother’s graves.

Chambers launched The Jazzspel radio show on July 10, 1994. It recently celebrated it’s 27th year anniversary. In addition, he hosted The Jazzspel TV show nationally on The Word Network for nine years and 137 episodes. His guests included such names as Beyonce, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Tyler Perry, Yolanda Adams, Toni Braxton, Tiffany Haddish, Arsenio Hall and his heroes, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Don Cornelius. Additional career stops include Big Brother, The Reelz Channel, DirecTV, ABC and The NFL Network.

To learn more visit TubmanTillMuseum.org and TheJazzspel.com.