Nation of Islam Banned on Twitter for Criticizing COVID Vaccines

*Twitter has banned the Nation of Islam’s official account for criticizing mRNA vaccines.

NOI’s Abdul Qiyam Muhammad tweeted: “Unsurprisingly, Twitter,Inc. has suspended The Nation of Islam’s official account: @OfficialNOI.”

As reported by SandraRose, Black Twitter reacted to the ban, with one user writing: “They used the vaccines to get to the NOI. NOI breaks no rules so they needed another way to ban them. Labeling disagreeing with the vaccines as dangerous was the perfect cover. This ain’t about those damn vaccines. White ppl don’t want them either. It was about getting the NOI.”

Another added: “4 years of Donald Trump and there was no censorship. 6 months of Biden and look at this! So much for the lesser two evils.”

A third wrote: “But #WhiteSupremacists are untouched.”

One person commented in all caps “THIS ONLY MAKES PEOPLE NOT WANT THE VACCINE EVEN MORE WHEN YOU TRY TO HIDE THE TRUTH ABOUT VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS AND DEATHS.”

READ MORE: FDA Warns of Rare Neurological Complication With Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine

Meanwhile, as previously reported… coronavirus vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson was warned by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 12 of possible rare neurological complications caused due to its dose.

The complication is known as Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

While the FDA said it had not established the vaccine could cause the syndrome, it noted an increase in reports of the sometimes paralyzing condition.

“Today, the FDA is announcing revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Covid-19 Vaccine,” said FDA in a statement.

“The revisions were announced to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barre Syndrome following vaccination.”

Reports of adverse events following the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine use under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barre Syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination, the updated label read.

“Although the available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and increased risk of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship.”

“No similar signal has been identified with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines,” as per the label.