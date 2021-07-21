Wednesday, July 21, 2021
HomeCOVID-19
COVID-19

Nation of Islam Banned on Twitter for Criticizing COVID Vaccines

By Ny MaGee
0

Louis Farrakhan

*Twitter has banned the Nation of Islam’s official account for criticizing mRNA vaccines.

NOI’s Abdul Qiyam Muhammad tweeted: “Unsurprisingly, Twitter,Inc. has suspended The Nation of Islam’s official account: @OfficialNOI.”

As reported by SandraRose, Black Twitter reacted to the ban, with one user writing: “They used the vaccines to get to the NOI. NOI breaks no rules so they needed another way to ban them. Labeling disagreeing with the vaccines as dangerous was the perfect cover. This ain’t about those damn vaccines. White ppl don’t want them either. It was about getting the NOI.”

Another added: “4 years of Donald Trump and there was no censorship. 6 months of Biden and look at this! So much for the lesser two evils.”

A third wrote: “But #WhiteSupremacists are untouched.”

One person commented in all caps “THIS ONLY MAKES PEOPLE NOT WANT THE VACCINE EVEN MORE WHEN YOU TRY TO HIDE THE TRUTH ABOUT VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS AND DEATHS.”

READ MORE: FDA Warns of Rare Neurological Complication With Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine

Meanwhile, as previously reported… coronavirus vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson was warned by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 12 of possible rare neurological complications caused due to its dose.

The complication is known as Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

While the FDA said it had not established the vaccine could cause the syndrome, it noted an increase in reports of the sometimes paralyzing condition.

“Today, the FDA is announcing revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Covid-19 Vaccine,” said FDA in a statement.

“The revisions were announced to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barre Syndrome following vaccination.”

Reports of adverse events following the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine use under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barre Syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination, the updated label read.

“Although the available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and increased risk of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship.”

“No similar signal has been identified with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines,” as per the label.

Previous articleDirector of MJ’s ‘Space Jam’ Dogs New Version: ‘Truth is LeBron Ain’t Michael’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO