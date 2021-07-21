Wednesday, July 21, 2021
How ‘Home Before Dark’ Star Aziza Scott Protects Her Power In Hollywood | WATCH

By Ty Cole
*“Home Before Dark” is back on Apple TV+ for season two and each episode continues to reel you in!

The show follows young investigative journalist, Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince), who moves from Brooklyn to a small town with her family. Hilde begins to discover shocking secrets and truths about a cold case the town and her father desperately tried to hide.

Aziza Scott plays Mackenzie “Trip” Johnson, who was recently promoted to sheriff – to much dismay from her white subordinates. This season, Trip will have to learn how to balance her friendship with Hilde and proving herself in her newfound position.

Home Before Dark, Aziza Scott
Aziza Scott, Brooklynn Prince and Abby Miller in “Home Before Dark” (© Apple TV+)

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Scott about her character’s growth, how the power of prayer protects her in Hollywood, and more.

Cole: How do you protect the power you have?

Scott: It’s a challenge but you have to have tools in place for your mental health. I like to pray and meditate when I’m faced with different scenarios in Hollywood. As Black women, we’ve been through so much as it is and there’s something within us that helps us continue to persist with the resilience. With that, we can conquer the world!

Home Before Dark, Aziza Scott, Scott Lawrence
Aziza Scott & Scott Lawrence in “Home Before Dark” (© Apple TV+)

Cole: How has Trip developed from season one?

Scott: Trip is Hilde’s sidekick in the first season and acts as her personal contact. Trip is very bold, curious, and cares about getting down to the truth. This season, she transitions into power and we see how unfair the world is to women of color who hold power. The show will take you on a journey – how she navigates getting respect from her deputies and how her relationship with Hilde dismantles a bit.

Cole: What’s the biggest lesson your character learns this season?

Scott: Without giving away too much, we can expect a breaking point from Trip as she continues to try to hold it together for her department and her father – who is dealing with the potential loss of their land. It gets a little hot this season but what I learned from playing Trip is her resilience and how persistent she is. It doesn’t matter what it looks like, you have to continue to do what’s best and trust yourself.

Uncover the mystery and watch “Home Before Dark” with new episodes releasing every Friday on Apple TV+.

Aziza Scott in “Home Before Dark” (© Apple TV+)

Ty Cole
Ty Cole is an Award-winning Entertainment Reporter based in New York City. With over four years of professional experience, he has worked with many publications and created solid relationships with numerous media professionals in the space. He has covered an array of A-list red carpets for major networks including WE-TV, BET, Freeform, VH1, TV One, Lifetime, ABC, The Oscars, and more.

