Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeNews
News

Bill Cosby’s Rep Reacts to Speculation About Marriage Trouble

By Ny MaGee
0

bill & camille cosby

*Bill Cosby‘s wife Camille was recently photographed without her diamond ring, causing several people to speculate if their marriage is in trouble. 

“It’s hilarious because Mr. & Mrs. Cosby have been happily married for 57 years and counting,” Cosby’s rep Andrew Wyatt tells Radar

“They have not worn wedding rings in almost 30 years,” Wyatt says.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby’s Famous Friends Turned Their Backs On Him Amid Sexual Assualt Scandal

Bill Cosby, Norristown, USA - 24 Apr 2018
Bill Cosby, left, arrives with his wife, Camille, for his sexual assault trial, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, PA (Photo by Matt Slocum/AP/REX/Shutterstock)

Following Bill’s release from prison last month, Wyatt claims haters are looking for any reason to attack the couple. 

“These are the same ‘media insurrectionist,’ who are angry that this intelligent, strong, and vibrant Black woman [Mrs. Cosby] stood by her husband, as well as vehemently proclaimed Mr. Cosby’s innocence,” Wyatt continues.

“Mrs. Cosby’s efforts came to fruition, when the PA State Supreme Court vacated Mr. Cosby’s unjust conviction on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 saying, ‘D.A. Kevin Steele’s actions were a reprehensible bait and switch,'” he says.

As previously reported, the Pennsylvania high court overturned the comedian’s sexual assault conviction in the Andrea Constand case. 

Wyatt recently spoke out about how Cosby’s former friends, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jesse JacksonAndrew Young and others, took his money then abandoned him amid his legal woes. 

Wyatt shared the details in an interview with Shelley Wynter that aired on WSB Radio’s “Word On the Street” on July 13. Listen to the audio of the interview here.

Previous article‘Ice-T Don’t Need No Paternity Test’ – Rapper/Actor’s Daughter is His Twin! 🙂 | PHOTOS
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Reality Family is Spilling the Tea
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO