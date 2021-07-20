Bill Cosby’s Rep Reacts to Speculation About Marriage Trouble

*Bill Cosby‘s wife Camille was recently photographed without her diamond ring, causing several people to speculate if their marriage is in trouble.

“It’s hilarious because Mr. & Mrs. Cosby have been happily married for 57 years and counting,” Cosby’s rep Andrew Wyatt tells Radar.

“They have not worn wedding rings in almost 30 years,” Wyatt says.

Following Bill’s release from prison last month, Wyatt claims haters are looking for any reason to attack the couple.

“These are the same ‘media insurrectionist,’ who are angry that this intelligent, strong, and vibrant Black woman [Mrs. Cosby] stood by her husband, as well as vehemently proclaimed Mr. Cosby’s innocence,” Wyatt continues.

“Mrs. Cosby’s efforts came to fruition, when the PA State Supreme Court vacated Mr. Cosby’s unjust conviction on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 saying, ‘D.A. Kevin Steele’s actions were a reprehensible bait and switch,'” he says.

As previously reported, the Pennsylvania high court overturned the comedian’s sexual assault conviction in the Andrea Constand case.

Wyatt recently spoke out about how Cosby’s former friends, Rev. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Andrew Young and others, took his money then abandoned him amid his legal woes.

Wyatt shared the details in an interview with Shelley Wynter that aired on WSB Radio’s “Word On the Street” on July 13. Listen to the audio of the interview here.