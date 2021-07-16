*“When the book was being adapted I made the short list,” said Adrian Miller about his appearance on the Netflix “High on the Hog” four-part docu-series based off the book “High On the Hog: A Culinary Journey from Africa to America” by James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award winning author Dr. Jessica B. Harris (2011). The book speaks on African-American cuisine in America. “It (the book) was published 10 years-ago. The producer was told to talk to Adrian Miller. We were on the phone for an hour.”

The “High on the Hog” series is hosted by Stephen Satterfield, a chef, magazine publisher and producer, and Dr. Harris. Adrian, among many things, is a Chef. Aside from him appearing on the docu-series there is Chef BJ Dennis, Chef Valerie Vinakpon, Dr. Leni Sorensen (culinary historian), and Michael Twitty (historian/author) – to name a few.

“I think the main thing is recognizing the contribution of African-Americans to the cuisine of America,” said Chef Miller about the message of the docu-series. There is this one segment called ‘Hercules and Heming’. African-Americans were present in preparing Presidential food. They (America) are ‘just now’ recognizing African-American contribution to barbequing.”

Miller is also an attorney, receiving his JD from Georgetown University Law Center, and an author three times over with “Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time” (2013), “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African-Americas Who Have Fed Out First Families, from the Washington’s to the Obama’s” (2017), and the current one “Black Smoke: African-Americans and the United States of Barbecue.” His appearance on “High on the Hog” garnered a consulting role on Netflix’s “Table BBQ” as a certified Kansas City Barbecue Society judge. This Renaissance man served for two years under President Clinton as Special Assistant to his “One America” project to address racism, ethics and religious issues of reconciliation.

“There wasn’t a lot of funding,” Adrian said about the experience working with the President on the project. “So we got together and talked…met with leaders and the community.”

For his latest book on African-American’s contribution to barbequing Miller traveled across the country tasting and writing about the different cuisines. His “Black Smoke” book also offers 22 BBQ recipes.

“All the research, going to the restaurants,” he questioned after I mentioned he looks healthy – considering part of his research was eating. He admitted, “I have tried lately to cut out red meats and eat more vegetables.”

Chef Adrian Miller, Esq. is part of the HDI Culinary Envoy for the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait for the United Nations. He worked as policy analysis for Colorado Governor Bill Ritter, Jr. Served on the Board of Southern Foodways Alliance from 2004 – 2010. Adrian Miller was a lecturer in Italy in 2019 and served on seven Boards on racism, churches, humanity, public radio, wine industry, theology, agriculture and food. He is currently the Executive Director of Colorado’s Council of Churches, making him the first African-American and first laymen to hold that position. He has garnered the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literature Work for Non-Fiction (2018); the Southern Foodway Alliance’s Roth Fertel Keeper of the Flame Award (2018); the Iowa Wartburg College’s Judge Henry N. and Helen T. Graven Award (2019), and the Colorado Book Award for History (2018). www.AdrianMiller.com www.Netflix.com

