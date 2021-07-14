Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Kandi Burruss’ Ex Was Dating Destiny’s Child Member When She Wrote ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’

By Ny MaGee
Kandi Burruss
Kandi Burruss (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

*Kandi Burruss recently dished with Glamour about Destiny’s Child’s 1999 hit single, “Bills, Bills, Bills,” which she co-wrote with the group along with producer Kevin She’kspere Briggs

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star revealed that her own romantic relationship at the time was the inspiration behind the track. 

“I use a lot of my past relationships as inspiration. The relationship I had been in prior to [writing the song], I took inspiration from it…though I didn’t tell them that. Now, this is the really funny part: One of the girls that was in the group was dating my ex at the time. So I didn’t tell them that some of the lyrics in there were inspired by him,” Burruss revealed.

“The part that was a clear inspiration—using my phone and pretending like he didn’t use it, driving my car and not putting any gas in it—that was real stuff that had happened to me! But I won’t tell you who from the group was dating my ex,” she added.

Burruss recently posted a photo to her Instagram showing her back in the recording studio.

“Being in the room listening to music with these guys got me feeling inspired!” Kandi wrote about hanging out with artist MalcUpNext, producer Mr. Hanky, and songwriter/engineer/producer Jayo Muziq.

In other news, Kandi has joined the upcoming play “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” which is set to star Broadway’s first all-Black, male cast, perBravo.

She shared the exciting news on Instagram: “History in the making! All of these incredible black actors will be starring in @coloredmanplay on Broadway! @dyllonburnside @wolfjames @mackwilds @forrestmcclenson @silverthroat @therealbtc @davinchi [and] written by @keenanthemuse! Follow them! I’m blessed to be a part of the producing team! The tickets are on sale now! Get your tickets now! Link in my IG bio.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

