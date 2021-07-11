Karrine Steffans Describes Alleged Sex Acts with Trey Songz, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Brown | LISTEN

*Karrine Steffans is also Elisabeth Ovesen, who says she calls herself Rumpelstiltskin and a host of other names too. In short, according to Steffans no body knows who she really is. The Confessions of a Video Vixen author, a self-proclaimed enigma, is back on the scene for a new session of kiss and tell. This time it’s Trey Songz, Michael B. Jordan and Chris Brown in the hot seats.

But this time there’s no book out about the trio, instead Karrine Steffans (or Elisabeth Ovesen | let’s call her Karrine Steffans for continuance) tells the latest to Lala Milan on “The Salon with Lala Milan,” in an hour long podcast.

According to Steffans Vixen Diaries book publishers demanded she reveal names or else they’d take back all the back money she was paid. She lost relationships because of it, she said.

So what about Trey Songz, Michael B. Jordan, & Chris Brown

“Trey Songz tried to pee on me for my birthday,” she said before laughing. “I was like, ‘Trey, that’s not how birthdays work.’ It was my 38th birthday.”

That’s candid! You have to love Steffan’s easy way and quarky, light-humor. But it’s her sexual freedom that makes this all possible. The pee scene might make you wonder a little about Songz though (think of a pet-dog cocking his head in surprise and the expression looks like bewilderment or curiosity). No words, just hmm. Interesting.

Even more interesting is Steffans told Milan that having sex with lots of men helps a woman know exactly what she wants which makes her able to reject more men. In fact she’s working on a new book now about slut shaming and sexual freedom.

Guys slut shame, Steffans said, because they don’t like when a woman is wise about men. They don’t want a woman to know “the big secret” that there’s all these different dynamics; penis sizes, stroke styles and much more. Steffans advices women to stop catering to “the male ego fragility” around this.

About the multiple name changes:

The author revealed she’s legally changed her name around 10 times and doesn’t let anyone get too close (in part to avoid stalkers – when she’s ready to break-up). She also said she’s not into permanency, she’s all ways looking for something better and she tells men right up front “We’re going to do this for maybe a year or two” and that’s it. She’s been married a few times she said. Even the husbands didn’t know her real name (they thought they knew).

“I get bored,” she told Milan.

So her names are like pen names. She enjoys creating a character, making it huge and then disappearing and she’s always done it. Even in high school, Steffans told Milan.

Intriguing Milan said.

So what about Michael B. Jordan and Chris Brown.

Well, Michael B. Jordan was 18 Steffans said and his mother didn’t like [that she slept with him]. But of the sex she said: “It was fine… It was alright.”

And Chris Brown was “18 too, I hope or maybe 19,” Steffans said:

“It wasn’t my idea… [Chris Brown] snuck up on me… In my defense, he took advantage, but I liked it,” Steffans said. But, “I didn’t see it coming.”

To hear the entire interview check out: Enigma with Elisabeth Ovesen (Karrine Steffans) on The Salon with Lala Milan show below.