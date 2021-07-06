South Jersey Police Have Long History of Protecting Violent Racist Edward Cagney Mathews [VIDEO]

*A racist South Jersey man has learned the meaning of #PullUpSummer after demonstrators camped outside his home in response to a viral video showing him hurling racial slurs at one of his Black neighbors.

The video shows career criminal Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey repeatedly approaching his neighbor’s doorstep. At one point, he tells him to “learn your laws. This is not Africa … or wherever the f—k you were.”

“I was born in America, sir,” the man replies.

Matthews repeatedly calls the man a “monkey” and the N-word, spits at him and accuses the man of assaulting him. He also makes clear that the “last one” who got involved with him had his windows blasted with a shotgun and “their daughter got smashed.”

Disgusting Racist Man Calls Black People Monkeys & Tells them “This is not Africa” (pt. 2)

(📍Mt Laurel Township, NJ) pic.twitter.com/rNWOWO8n0w — Karen (@crazykarens) July 5, 2021

Matthews then reveals his address, looks into the camera of the person filming him and says “come f*cking see me.”

“Get me on video,” he adds. “Bring whoever.”

The video ends with a police officer arriving on the scene and it’s quite clear Matthews and the cop are buddies. Matthews continues his racist rant, taunts the cop before the officer urges him to go home.

Watch the full 2-part video above.

After telling the public to “come f*cking see me,” hundreds of protesters pulled up to Matthews’s house. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, as many as 150 people showed up.

He attempted to address the crowd before being forced back inside his home by police. As the scene escalated over several hours, police eventually escorted him to an SUV and protesters hurled water bottles and trash at them as they drove away.

Matthews has been charged with bias intimidation and harassment charges.

Here is the fully story from the woman. pic.twitter.com/2mZjRHwnVv — Karen (@crazykarens) July 5, 2021

“The Mount Laurel Police Department does not tolerate hate or bias intimidation in any form. This type of behavior is totally unacceptable,” a police spokesperson wrote. “We can assure our residents that incidents like this are thoroughly investigated and that those who commit such offenses will be held accountable for their actions.”

According to neighbors, Matthews has been harassing Black people in the area for years and the police have refused to do anything about it. On Monday, the police protected the aggressor from angry demonstrators. Meanwhile, the folks Matthews has been harassing for years have reportedly never received the same police protection.

In a video posted by a former neighbor, Mathews admits that the cops are “his people” (meaning white supremacists) and that he sells drugs (which the cops are aware of) and she won’t “get any help from the cops.”

“The guy is off his rocker and they need to get him out,” Aliya Robinson told Fox 29. “He cannot be racially harassing and assaulting people, spitting on people, busting down doors, breaking windows and writing ‘White lives matter’ on stuff.”

“When we first moved there, I guess he didn’t think minorities should live there, so he kicked my door in with my children there,” said Robinson’s daughter, Jazmyn Suszynski.

Bias-crime suspect Edward Cagney Matthews is arrested on new charges, this time in front of demonstrators who protested outside his Mount Laurel home for hours Mondayhttps://t.co/rQD23a8Aa7 pic.twitter.com/CCpE1rUqLW — jim walsh (@jimwalsh_cp) July 6, 2021

The Mount Laurel Police Department called Mathews’ behavior “totally unacceptable.”

“The Mount Laurel Police Department does not tolerate hate or bias intimidation in any form … We can assure our residents that incidents like this are thoroughly investigated and that those who commit such offenses will be held accountable for their actions,” the department said in a statement.

“To say that we are appalled by the disturbing and vicious act of hate which was caught on camera would be an understatement,” Mount Laurel’s mayor and town council said in a separate statement. “This man’s actions do not reflect who we are as a community nor our values. Nobody should be made to feel unsafe or unwelcome in their own neighborhood let alone in their hometown … this is not who we are and what our township stands for.”

Damn that crowd Edward Cagney Matthews invited really did “cash him outside, how bout dat” pic.twitter.com/e1e6HvOQUY#edwardcagneymatthews #edwardmatthews — don don (@ChangeEngineOil) July 6, 2021

Mathews told Philadelphia’s NBC10 that he is not a racist — he just likes calling Black people “monkeys” and the N-word.

“I’ve never been a racist,” he said. “I’ve made mistakes, said racial slurs out of anger or being drunk. I may not be able to relate to communities of color but I am not a racist and I have the upmost respect for us as a community.”