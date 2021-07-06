Sounds of Blackness is Back with New Single ‘Time For Reparations’ / WATCH

*Inspired by 400 years of systemic injustice, inequality, and inhumanity, Sounds of Blackness Singers & Band express the perpetual pain and rage of Black people, who never received their “40 Acres And A Mule” despite the Centuries of free labor, exploitation, brutality, and dehumanization.

Sounds of Blackness’ own Andrea Macklin & Yulanda are featured on ”Time For Reparations.”

The song (written and produced by Sounds Music Director Gary Hines), was recorded at Atomic K Studios and Winterland Studios Minneapolis and, BabyHoney Studio Kansas City, MO.

“Time For Reparations” Is Part One of a 50th Anniversary Special Edition Justice Package including “Royalty” (NAACP IMAGE AWARD NOMINEE), “Black Lives Matter,” and “Sick & Tired”!

The Special Edition Justice Package will pave the way for the new Hit Singles, “You’re Gonna Win” and “Hold Up Your Light!”

The Sounds of Blackness will again donate a portion of the proceeds to The George Floyd Scholarship Fund.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Motown’s David Ruffin at the ‘Summer of Soul 1969’ Harlem Festival / VIDEO

About Sounds of Blackness

Since 1971, the Sounds of Blackness has taken audiences around the world on a musical journey through the history of African-American music via tours, stage productions, music workshops, and concerts. Learn more at SoundsofBlackness.org

source: Monique Norington Joseph – [email protected]