Monday, July 5, 2021
HomeNewsBlack Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Report: Nick Cannon’s Back with a New Talk Show Supposedly Replacing ‘The Real’ – Uh Oh! / VIDEO

By Chantelle Adanna
0

Nick Cannon - The Real hosts (Getty)
Nick Cannon and The Real hosts (Getty)

*Nick Cannon at 40, has what some might call an optimistic outlook on life, as he has been through some very trying times and publicly exposed highs and lows. Yet, his most recent and relevant high is the announcement of his new daytime talk show reportedly airing soon, right after the Wendy William’s Show.

However, there’s a twist, the tea is that Cannon’s talk show will be replacing “The Real.” Radar Online says they have a source who confirms that the time slot currently occupied by “The Real” is going to be given to Cannon, according to Bossip.

Insiders say that  “The Wendy Williams Show”  and Cannon’s highly anticipated talk show were meant to complement one another, as they both share the same producers, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury.

“Wendy Williams is a massive hit and the perfect lead-in for Nick’s show,” one source told Radar. Another bit of inside information about Nick’s new project is that insiders reportedly confirmed that “Nick filmed his pilot/test shows a few months ago on Wendy’s set. But when his show goes live in September he will move into his own studio in Harlem.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Late Charlie Murphy’s Sad Story on His Wife Before She Died

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

The lovely hosts of “The Real”: Adrienne, Jeannie, Loni, and Garcelle have allegedly not been told yet that their show is getting a new time slot to make wiggle room for Nick’s daytime show, and it doesn’t mean they’re going anywhere anytime soon — or does it?  It is unclear what new time slot they will get and Radar shadily added this “or if they get one at all” per a “top TV source,” according to Bossip.

Cannon’s show was previously set to air in September of last year, yet because of the global pandemic, it was obviously pushed back, and now fans are antsy.

That’s great news for Nick, but are people antsy enough to completely cancel “The Real?”

Time will tell.

Previous articleAfter Stephen Jackson Said This: ‘F**k ESPN … Rachel Nichols Did Deserve That Job’ – The Backlash Came / VIDEO
Next articleGun Ownership and Black People: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers
Chantelle Adannahttp://chantelleadanna.com
Chántelle Adanna Agbro is a Nigerian-American literary artist, self-published author, spoken word poet, and self-love/wellness enthusiast, currently based in Bowie, Maryland. With the recent launch of her personalized project: The Rebel Journal, she’s revving up to announce her listening party for her latest audiobook release My Soul Told On Me, which dropped this past April! She writes for Black Women to feel their embedded emotions when they’re too busy carrying everyone else’s, which is what birthed her trademark: “She Carries”. Her work is for women at any age and in any stage in life as she covers a wide range of topics such as: self-care, heartbreak, depression, politics and self-hate etc. From storytelling to poem affirmations, to spoken word, Chántelle is known for being fearless and ruthless in her vulnerability, courageous in her ability to speak and fluid in her ability to authentically convey her feelings. She articulates from root to steam the value within self-love with the Afro-Latino culture always intertwined. At 25, this is Chántelle’s first book but definitely not her last.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Rollercoaster Life After Cosby: Raising Daughter & Finding Love Post Divorce

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

Social Heat

Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO