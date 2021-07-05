*Nick Cannon at 40, has what some might call an optimistic outlook on life, as he has been through some very trying times and publicly exposed highs and lows. Yet, his most recent and relevant high is the announcement of his new daytime talk show reportedly airing soon, right after the Wendy William’s Show.

However, there’s a twist, the tea is that Cannon’s talk show will be replacing “The Real.” Radar Online says they have a source who confirms that the time slot currently occupied by “The Real” is going to be given to Cannon, according to Bossip.

Insiders say that “The Wendy Williams Show” and Cannon’s highly anticipated talk show were meant to complement one another, as they both share the same producers, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury.

“Wendy Williams is a massive hit and the perfect lead-in for Nick’s show,” one source told Radar. Another bit of inside information about Nick’s new project is that insiders reportedly confirmed that “Nick filmed his pilot/test shows a few months ago on Wendy’s set. But when his show goes live in September he will move into his own studio in Harlem.”

The lovely hosts of “The Real”: Adrienne, Jeannie, Loni, and Garcelle have allegedly not been told yet that their show is getting a new time slot to make wiggle room for Nick’s daytime show, and it doesn’t mean they’re going anywhere anytime soon — or does it? It is unclear what new time slot they will get and Radar shadily added this “or if they get one at all” per a “top TV source,” according to Bossip.

Cannon’s show was previously set to air in September of last year, yet because of the global pandemic, it was obviously pushed back, and now fans are antsy.

That’s great news for Nick, but are people antsy enough to completely cancel “The Real?”

Time will tell.