Gabrielle Union Joins ‘Don’t Skip’ Vaccine Campaign: ‘I Believe Vaccinations Are Essential’

Gabrielle Union has jumped on the pro-vaccine bandwagon and she's calling on everyone who has not yet taken the jabbed to "listen to the science."

“Now is the most important time to get back on track,” says Union of the “Don’t Skip” campaign, which, per PEOPLE, encourages families to stay current with recommended vaccines

“As public places have re-opened and families gear up for summer activities, now is the most important time to get back on track,” says Union, who teamed up with Don’t Skip along with her husband Dwyane Wade.

“Recommended vaccines help protect our loved ones, and in turn, our communities against potentially serious diseases,” she says. “They’re important.”

Union noted that she’s taking precautions “to make sure we keep ourselves and our family safe.”

“As parents, we know how hard it is to keep everyone and everything on track and the pandemic threw us all off in so many ways. But I encourage everyone to listen to their doctor, listen to the science, listen to facts and then make the best decision for your family,” Union explains.

“I believe vaccinations are essential to protecting our family’s health and because of that, we have followed our doctors’ recommendations. The health and wellness of our family is our number one priority,” she continues.

“Now is the time for people of all ages to be talking with their doctor about how to stay up to date with their recommended vaccinations, and it’s especially important for preteens and young children,” says Amy Pisani, MS Executive Director of Vaccinate Your Family.

How do you feel about Gabby’s push for all Americans to get vaccinated? Sound off in the comments.