Donnie Simpson to Launch 2-hour Show on Sunday Radio in Charlotte

*Donnie Simpson will launch a 2-hour Urban Adult Contemporary show on WOSF, 105.3 RNB in Charlotte this Sunday.

The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show debuts June 27 and will feature music and interviews from Simpson’s archives, as reported by Radio Facts. Here’s more from the outlet:

Donnie Simpson along with co-host Tony Perkins, a radio and TV broadcaster and two-time Emmy award winner, are set to host a show centered around a specific music theme such as “Best Bands” or “Blue Eyed Soul Singers” to name a few. Show features will include Huggy Lowdown’s Celebrity Snitch where Huggy will “snitch” on the lighter side of the most pressing news and entertainment happenings of the day.

Simpson currently hosts afternoons on WMMJ in the DMV area with Perkins as his co-host.

Simpson’s career in the entertainment business has spanned 51 years, and for many fans, he is best known as the host of BET’s Video Soul.

“People around the country got to watch me on Video Soul for many years, but didn’t get to check me out on my first Love, radio. Only Detroit and DC would suffer that experience. So I’m really excited for the rest of the country to finally hear what I do ON THE RADIO,” says Simpson.

Charlotte Operations Manager, Jeff “Uzi D” Anderson added, “We are excited to add Donnie Simpson to our weekend line-up. Donnie is an iconic music historian and this show will be a well-received familiar voice to our listeners of Charlotte!”

Simpson has been called an icon, trailblazer, and media legend. He is the ruling Washington, D.C., radio icon, as well as an international television and movie personality. Over his career he has entertained listeners from WJLB in Detroit to WKYS and WMMJ in Washington, and on television as host of BET’s Video Soul. He is considered one of the nation’s first video jockeys. Most recently, Simpson was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2020.