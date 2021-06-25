Friday, June 25, 2021
HomeNews
News

Donnie Simpson to Launch 2-hour Show on Sunday Radio in Charlotte

By Ny MaGee
0

Donnie Simpson1 (Getty)
Donnie Simpson (Getty)

*Donnie Simpson will launch a 2-hour Urban Adult Contemporary show on WOSF, 105.3 RNB in Charlotte this Sunday.

The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show debuts June 27 and will feature music and interviews from Simpson’s archives, as reported by Radio Facts. Here’s more from the outlet:

Donnie Simpson along with co-host Tony Perkins, a radio and TV broadcaster and two-time Emmy award winner, are set to host a show centered around a specific music theme such as “Best Bands” or “Blue Eyed Soul Singers” to name a few. Show features will include Huggy Lowdown’s Celebrity Snitch where Huggy will “snitch” on the lighter side of the most pressing news and entertainment happenings of the day.

Simpson currently hosts afternoons on WMMJ in the DMV area with Perkins as his co-host. 

READ MORE: Donnie Simpson Kicks Off New 2-Hour Show This Weekend in Nine Markets

Donnie and Tony
Donnie Simpson and Tony Perkins via Twitter

Simpson’s career in the entertainment business has spanned 51 years, and for many fans, he is best known as the host of BET’s Video Soul. 

“People around the country got to watch me on Video Soul for many years, but didn’t get to check me out on my first Love, radio. Only Detroit and DC would suffer that experience. So I’m really excited for the rest of the country to finally hear what I do ON THE RADIO,” says Simpson.

Charlotte Operations Manager, Jeff “Uzi D” Anderson added, “We are excited to add Donnie Simpson to our weekend line-up.  Donnie is an iconic music historian and this show will be a well-received familiar voice to our listeners of Charlotte!”

Simpson has been called an icon, trailblazer, and media legend. He is the ruling Washington, D.C., radio icon, as well as an international television and movie personality. Over his career he has entertained listeners from WJLB in Detroit to WKYS and WMMJ in Washington, and on television as host of BET’s Video Soul. He is considered one of the nation’s first video jockeys. Most recently, Simpson was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Previous articleMichael Meyers and Jamie Lee Curtis to Battle Again in ‘Halloween Kills’ – Watch Trailer
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO