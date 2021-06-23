Tessica Brown Reacts to Reports That She’s Suing TikTokers Over Viral Song [VIDEO]

*Tessica Brown (Gorilla Glue Girl) chopped it up on The Domenick Nati Show Tuesday and revealed that she doesn’t know anything about any lawsuits against TikTokers or the company that makes Gorilla Glue.

We previously reported that Brown allegedly sent cease and desist letters to several people over a viral song called “Bad Idea (Gorilla Glue Girl Remix),” which uses her voice on the song. TMZ reports that the track has been taken off social media and streaming platforms amid her dispute with the individuals/entities using her likeness.

Brown tells Nati that she doesn’t know anything about lawsuits against TikTokers, or against Gorilla Glue.

READ MORE: ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown Claps Back with Cease and Desist Over Viral Song

Elsewhere in the interview, she said she uses Gorilla Glue for her Christmas decorations because they always fall down and didn’t think for one second her hair would get stuck.

She also revealed that following her hair mishap with Gorilla Glue, Porsha Williams, Jesseca Dupart, Moniece Slaughter, and The Real reached out to her and Porsha sent her a wig. In total, she had 43 wigs sent to her.

After going viral, men and women have professed their love for Brown and she has received 17 total proposals.

During her conversation with Nati, she also opens up about getting married next year.

Check out the full interview via the YouTube clip above.