*“I came up with a song that brags on how good God is to me, that glorifies God,” said Hip-Hop Gospel artist Jor’Dan Armstrong about his new single “My God” (Im Blessed Bro). “It came from Social Media. Social Media is about showing off what you have, what you look like…I do it too. So I came up with a song that brags on…God.”

“My God” is an R&B flavored ballad, but Jor’Dan is known for his up-tempo Hip-Hop tracks, such as “You Should Know” and “I Got 2.” He even delivers Pop flavored Gospel tracks like “Where You Are,” but on the “My God” single he is all R&B.

“You have to meet them where they are,” Jor’Dan said about his music ministry. “I’ve been in the industry for a while now. Every time I put out a new song people think I’m new.”

Could be his versatility and the way he expertly meld with any genre. Each time he sounds like a new artist. The singer/songwriter’s last album was “52 Weeks of Summer” (2015).

“I haven’t had to push them,” he said about his singles. “People love the records and want to play them.”

When asked about the acceptance of Gospel music that sounds secular Jor’Dan added, “I feel a lot of that is missing from our genre (Gospel). Pushing the song this way affects people outside the church. The look of Christians has changed. They look like me.”

Jor’Dan Armstrong, who grew up in the church, is also an actor whose credits include the Pureflex movie presentation of God Not Dead 2. He has worked with Grammy nominated Kierra Sheard and Demetria McKinney. Jor’Dan has also performed as opening act for such heavy-hitters as Isreal Haughton, Mary Mary, and Fred Hammond. www.JorDanArmstrongMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

