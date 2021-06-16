Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Driver Pulled From Car After Plowing Through Minneapolis BLM Vigil, Killing Woman

*Footage has surfaced of Minneapolis protesters detaining a driver after he plowed his car through the crowd, killing one woman and injuring another on Sunday.

The group of people were gathered for a vigil against police brutality after U.S. Marshals fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a Black man, earlier this month. The driver steered his car through the crowd at a high rate of speed at about 11:39 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Street and Girard Avenue. It had been reported that protesters pulled the suspect, a white man, from his car and held him until police arrived and took him into custody.

Here’s video of a man in the crowd detaining the suspect with a choke hold as the injured woman lay dying in the street.

Warning, the footage is graphic.

A 35-year-old St. Paul man, Nicholas David Kraus, was being held without bail for alleged vehicular manslaughter, according to Hennepin County jail records. He was booked into custody at 4:17 a.m. on Monday.

A man at the scene said in a livestreamed video posted to Facebook that people were playing Red Light Green Light in the street after a volleyball game when a car sped up, went through trash cans, hit another car that then hit a woman.

