*“It’s been short and fast,” said Paris born Contemporary Jazz guitarist Marc Antoine about his 25 year marriage to Rebecca, which is the motivation behind the release of his new album “Something About Her” (Shanachie Entertainment). “When everything goes well it doesn’t feel like 25 years. It’s like it just happened.”

Trained classically, with his debut titled “Classical Soul,” Antoine went on to play Acid Jazz and now Contemporary Jazz. At the time of my interview with Marc he was promoting the project’s first single “Groovy Sunday,” featuring saxophonist Marion Meadows and Philippe Saisse.

“It reminded me of the 80s…Spyro Gyra…soprano sax,” said Marc about the single “Groovy Sunday.” “It’s inspired from them. The sound was happy groovy music.”

The “Something About Her” album also features pianist two-time Grammy nominated Jim Brickman; tenor saxophonist Greg Vail; Grammy winning percussionist Luis Conte’; flutist Tony Guerrero; bassist Roberto Vally; drummers Joel Rosenblatt and Gordon Campbell; two-time Grammy winning saxophonist Mindi Abair; pianist Brian Simpson, and three-time Grammy nominated pianist David Benoit. The musical love letter to his wife Rebecca has such tracks as “Still in Love,” “Marco Polo,” “Velvet Night,” “Corto Maltese,” “Eclectic World,” “California Haze,” “Summer in Technicolor,” and “Song for Sasha” written for his granddaughter.

“I know everyone,” Marc said about the featured musicians on this “Something About Her” project. “Marion…25-30 years…played with him in the 90s…same label in the 90s. I arrived in Los Angeles in the 90s.”

Throughout his career he has worked with three-time Grammy nominated saxophonist Sting, Cher, three-time Grammy nominated saxophonist Dave Koz and Rick Braun. His music can be heard in feature films, such as Get Shorty. www.MarcAntoine.com www.Shanachie.com

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: K. Michelle Tells Fans to Stop Bullying Her Over Facelift Rumors [VIDEO]

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference