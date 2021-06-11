Daughters of Biggie Smalls and Jam Master Jay Are Bringing NYC Pizza to LA

*Tyra Myricks, the daughter of hip-hop icon Jam Master Jay, has joined forces with the daughter of the late Biggie Smalls to bring New York-style pizza to the West Coast.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Tyra has teamed up with T’yanna Wallace, daughter of The Notorious B.I.G., to launch Juicy Pizza … named after the latter’s smash 1994 hit track.

Myricks says she came up with the idea when she was struggling to find good NY-style ‘za in L.A. — a common gripe, especially for transplanted NYers. So, she hit up T’yanna with her plan, because Biggie best represents that Brooklyn vibe she wants for their pizza joint.

READ MORE: Ex-FBI Agent Says Suge Knight Financed Hit on Biggie – Diddy was Intended Target

Tyra appeared on Thursday’s “TMZ Live,” and revealed their secret ingredient — real NY water in their dough. Peep the clip above.

The eatery is also planning to have a members-only cannabis lounge in the back, according to the report.

“The more I thought about how to bring that New York theme to Los Angeles, I felt, who represents New York more than Biggie Smalls?,” Myricks told Business Insider.

“It’s not an easy game,” she said of being an entrepreneur. “Everybody on the internet shows the glorious side, but nobody shows the treacherous side where it’s hard to get up in the morning.”

Her goal is to turn the pizza joint into a swanky, Hollywood hotspot. Juicy Pizza official opens its doors on June 12.