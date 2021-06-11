Friday, June 11, 2021
HomeNews
News

Daughters of Biggie Smalls and Jam Master Jay Are Bringing NYC Pizza to LA

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Tyra Myricks

*Tyra Myricks, the daughter of hip-hop icon Jam Master Jay, has joined forces with the daughter of the late Biggie Smalls to bring New York-style pizza to the West Coast. 

Here’s more from TMZ

Tyra has teamed up with T’yanna Wallace, daughter of The Notorious B.I.G., to launch Juicy Pizza … named after the latter’s smash 1994 hit track.

Myricks says she came up with the idea when she was struggling to find good NY-style ‘za in L.A. — a common gripe, especially for transplanted NYers. So, she hit up T’yanna with her plan, because Biggie best represents that Brooklyn vibe she wants for their pizza joint.

READ MORE: Ex-FBI Agent Says Suge Knight Financed Hit on Biggie – Diddy was Intended Target

Tyra appeared on Thursday’s “TMZ Live,” and revealed their secret ingredient — real NY water in their dough. Peep the clip above. 

The eatery is also planning to have a members-only cannabis lounge in the back, according to the report. 

“The more I thought about how to bring that New York theme to Los Angeles, I felt, who represents New York more than Biggie Smalls?,” Myricks told Business Insider.

“It’s not an easy game,” she said of being an entrepreneur. “Everybody on the internet shows the glorious side, but nobody shows the treacherous side where it’s hard to get up in the morning.”

Her goal is to turn the pizza joint into a swanky, Hollywood hotspot. Juicy Pizza official opens its doors on June 12.

Previous articleGOP Rep. Byron Donalds Claims He’s Being Shut Out of Congressional Black Caucus Due to Politics
Next articleEUR VIDEO THROWBACK: Wild Cherry’s One Hit Was the ‘White Boy’ Version of the Ohio Players’ ‘Fire’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO