LYFT COMICS: A New Comedy Competition Series from Kevin Hart’s ‘Laugh Out Loud’

*LOS ANGELES, CA – Laugh Out Loud, the multi-platform comedy brand founded by Kevin Hart, and Wheelhouse Entertainment has announced the launch of new comedy competition series LYFT COMICS. Produced by LOL Studios and Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios in partnership with Lyft Entertainment, the six-episode season will debut across LOL’s OTT Network and partner channels.

In LYFT COMICS, up-and-coming comedians go head-to-head in a competition that takes the comedy show on the road. In each episode, two comics—undercover as Lyft drivers (in separate cars)—try out their material on unsuspecting passengers, seeing whose set can bring in the most laughs from the back seat. With just three rides each, the comedians compete to see who can get the most laughs—and best star ratings—while en route to their final destinations. At the end of each episode, the comedian with the highest cumulative rating is crowned winner by Kevin Hart.

At a time when it feels like the world needs a laugh, LYFT COMICS is a celebration of unexpected humor, showcasing the magic and connective tissue of comedy.

The new series is executive produced by Will Nothacker and Tony Biancosino for Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios, and Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, and Candice Wilson Cherry for Laugh Out Loud.

“LYFT COMICS is the latest example of how LOL develops new formats to spotlight emerging voices in comedy,” said Head of Development and Production at Laugh Out Loud, Candice Wilson Cherry. “We’re excited to see this partnership with Wheelhouse come to life, they are a true powerhouse in unscripted content and with the addition of Lyft Entertainment, we couldn’t have asked for two better partners to bring this together as we continue our mission to keep the world laughing together.”

Added Wheelhouse Chief Content Officer Eric Wattenberg, “‘LYFT COMICS’ allows Wheelhouse to deliver on our mission of combining top talent with breakthrough brands and giving fans a heightened entertainment experience. It’s great to see our partnership with LOL come to fruition in this series, and we’re excited for the many projects to come.”

The premiere of LYFT COMICS arrives one year after Laugh Out Loud and Wheelhouse Entertainment announced a co-production deal to develop, produce and distribute unscripted programming, showcasing fresh comedic stories and new voices. As part of the deal, the two companies also partner with brands to co-fund and co-produce original content, tapping Wheelhouse and Laugh Out Loud’s innovative brand, creative and marketing capabilities — an approach highlighted by the current partnership with Lyft Entertainment.

Laugh Out Loud previously partnered with Lyft for the Hart-led series Lyft Legend, which was the #1 piece of branded content on the Internet the week of its launch and reached more than 90 million views.

All six episodes of LYFT COMICS will begin streaming today across the LOL OTT Network, including Peacock, Pluto, Tubi, Roku, Vizio, and more, for binge-able viewing.

About Laugh Out Loud

Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company dedicated to keeping the world laughing together. Founded by comedian, actor, and producer Kevin Hart, LOL delivers the best in comedic content and experiences across its multiple divisions—LOL Audio, LOL Network, LOL Studios, and LOLX. From stand-up legends to the next generation of comedic talent, LOL curates comedy’s boldest voices to produce original scripted and unscripted series, stand-up specials, radio shows and podcasts, live broadcasts, experiential activations, and more. LOL content is distributed to a diverse, global audience of more than 100 million fans across the LOL OTT Network of FAST Channel partners including Pluto, Peacock, Tubi, Roku, Xumo, Redbox, and more. LOL Audio has access to an additional 100 million listeners via our partnerships with SiriusXM, Stitcher, and Pandora. Known for content such as Cold As Balls, What the Fit, Comedy in Color, Die Hart, and more, the company has amassed more than 1 billion video views across its digital platforms, and has worked with brand partners such as AT&T, Headspace, Lyft, Old Spice, P&G, Viacom, and more. Find us online at www.laughoutloud.com or on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter, YouTube, and Snapchat via @lolnetwork.

About Wheelhouse

Wheelhouse was launched in 2018 by award-winning producer and entrepreneur Brent Montgomery, in partnership with Jimmy Kimmel. A one-stop shop for content, talent, brands and capital, Wheelhouse harnesses business and programming opportunities across industries and platforms, helping companies and creators to accelerate and manage their ventures. Wheelhouse encompasses content and production enterprise Wheelhouse Entertainment, which includes Spoke Studios; digital-first and influencer division Wheelhouse DNA; brand marketing and creative innovation division Wheelhouse Labs; and investment arm Wheelhouse Partners 360.