‘Loki’s’ Gugu Mbatha-Raw & Wunmi Mosaku – The Powerful Women of the TVA – VIDEO

*EUR sat down with Wunmi Mosaku, who plays Hunter B-15, a high ranking soldier in the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and perhaps also a time traveling bounty hunter, with a unique skill set!

B-15 is an integral part of the opening episode of “Loki“ – she gets the ball rolling and starts the quest to get the world back on the main timeline. Mosaku said, “Hunter B-15 lives and will die for the TVA, however, what’s great about the show is you question what is good and what is bad, what’s a hero and what’s a villain.”

Will B-15 turn out to be a hero or a villain?

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, plays Judge Renslayer, a high authority in the TVA and is tasked to make sure those that are time criminals, are brought to justice.

Mbatha-Raw told EUR, exclusively, “what we see in Renslayer and the TVA, in “Loki,” is very much an origin story; so maybe there is potential for things to expand.” This is important because if Judge Renslayer follows the path of the original comics, then her background as Ravonna Renslayer, aka, “Terminatrix”, is multi-layered and a force to be reckoned with.

Renslayer is the daughter of the King of 40th Century earth, a brilliant fighter and master of weaponry. She has been everything from a princess to an assassin, with both good and bad traits. Renslayer has also used technology to enable her to shift her appearance, like Loki, so that element may come into play in this new series…There are variants. A lot of variants!

“Loki” is a brilliant mix of the Marvel Universe we know, with humor, mystery and the extraordinary talents of Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Plus, there’s Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Also in the film are Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero in as-of-now unknown roles.

Disney+ will premiere the first of its six episodes of “Loki” on June 9.