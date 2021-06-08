Katt Williams Says Cedric The Entertainer Stole His Material for ‘Kings of Comedy’ Show – WATCH

*Katt Williams is accusing fellow comedian Cedric the Entertainer of stealing his material. During a recent interview with The Morning Hustle radio show Katt Williams, 49, revealed how “crushed” he was when his joke was allegedly stolen by Cedric the Entertainer, 57, who was more known at the time, for the Kings Of Comedy tour.

The Kings Of Comedy tour took place in 2000 and featured Steve Harvey, D. L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bernie Mac. While speaking on how he felt when his joke was allegedly stolen Katt Williams said,

“When it initially happen to me it crushed me just because the comedian was already bigger and more famous than me and he took my closing joke and made it his closing joke on Kings Of Comedy.”

He continued,

“The reason it hit so bad was that I was in the theater. I paid my money to go see Kings Of Comedy and to see my joke being there and not me was about as disrespectful as it gets in our craft. I really took it really personally with Cedric the Entertainer at that time.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com 🎥 @morninghustleshow

