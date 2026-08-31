Can Holding Your Pee Cause a UTI? It’s Complicated

Regularly ignoring the urge doesn't automatically cause an infection, but experts say it can interfere with bladder emptying and give bacteria more opportunity to grow.

Office worker waiting for an opportunity to take a bathroom break during a meeting – eurAI

*Holding your pee through a long meeting, a traffic jam or a work shift probably feels like an unavoidable part of life sometimes. But making a habit of postponing bathroom trips can create problems for your bladder — including conditions that may make urinary tract infections more likely.

The key word is may. Holding urine doesn’t automatically cause a UTI, pelvic-pain specialist Dr. Sonia Bahlani told USA TODAY. The connection has more to do with what happens when urine remains in the bladder too long or the bladder doesn’t empty completely.

“Urinating is one of the body’s most important natural defense mechanisms,” Bahlani explained. Emptying the bladder helps flush away bacteria before they have an opportunity to stick to its lining.

Federal health guidance backs up the basic warning. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases says holding urine too long can weaken bladder muscles and make complete emptying more difficult. Urine left behind can allow bacteria to grow, increasing the likelihood of a UTI.

Healthy bladder function A flowing stream versus a stagnant puddle – eurAI

Your Bladder and Pelvic Floor Have to Work Together

There’s another reason repeatedly ignoring nature’s call can become problematic.

When you urinate normally, the bladder contracts while the muscles involved in holding urine relax. Bahlani says consistently delaying urination — particularly in someone who already has pelvic-floor dysfunction — can disrupt that coordination.

Some people can develop dysfunctional voiding, she explained, in which the bladder is trying to squeeze while the pelvic floor remains tight. That can prevent the bladder from completely emptying and leave residual urine behind.

Bahlani compares the difference to a flowing stream versus a stagnant puddle: when urine remains behind, bacteria have more time to multiply.

NIDDK similarly advises people to use the bathroom when they feel the urge and to take enough time to fully empty the bladder rather than rushing.

Some People Face Greater Risks

Bahlani points to teachers, drivers and health care workers as examples of people whose jobs can make delaying bathroom breaks common.

Risk also varies based on hydration, bladder function and underlying medical conditions. She says people with diabetes, pelvic-floor dysfunction, neurological conditions affecting the bladder, urinary retention, kidney stones or urinary obstruction may require particular attention. Pregnancy and menopause can also affect UTI risk.

That doesn’t mean you need to panic because you couldn’t find a restroom once. The concern is frequently overriding the body’s signals or regularly having difficulty emptying your bladder.

And some symptoms shouldn’t be ignored.

Burning or pain during urination, frequent or intense urges, lower-abdominal discomfort, and cloudy, bloody or strong-smelling urine can signal a bladder infection, according to NIDDK. Fever and chills, nausea or vomiting, or pain in the back, side or groin can indicate that an infection has reached the kidneys and requires prompt medical attention.

So when your bladder starts sending that familiar message, the healthiest response is also the simplest one: when you reasonably can, go.

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