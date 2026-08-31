Stephen Jackson Says Stop Clowning Fake 49ers Player — but There’s a $1.3M Catch

Jackson compared Daejon Love's fake football persona to armchair sports experts, while federal prosecutors accuse Love of using that identity in a sprawling fraud scheme.

Fake football player (Daejon Love) persona beside a luxury vehicle and smartphone – via eurAI

*Former NBA player Stephen Jackson has a message for people clowning Daejon Love for allegedly pretending to be a San Francisco 49ers player: Some of y’all aren’t that different. But Jackson’s argument comes with one enormous complication — federal prosecutors say Love used his fake NFL identity as part of an alleged scheme that took about $1.3 million from women.

Jackson weighed in after Love’s arrest became fodder for jokes online, telling critics that pretending to know professional sports isn’t all that different from pretending to play them.

“I see y’all laughing at the dude. Y’all ain’t no better than him. A lot of y’all still got hoop dreams, y’all just ain’t walking around with a uniform on,” Jackson said in a social media video, as reported by Complex. “Y’all can’t laugh at him because y’all do the same thing. The only difference is he’s wearing a helmet and a jersey.”

Stephen Jackson reacts to people laughing at fake 49ers player Daejon Love:



“I see y’all laughing at the dude. Y’all ain’t no better than him. A lot of y’all still got hoop dreams, y’all just ain’t walking around with a uniform on.



Y’all can’t laugh at him because y’all do the… pic.twitter.com/emeptPNA3n — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 29, 2026

Jackson’s Defense Comes With an Important Distinction

Jackson wasn’t defending the alleged fraud itself. His comments focused specifically on people ridiculing Love for pretending to be a professional athlete.

“So how y’all gonna laugh at that dude for psyching himself out that he was a football player?” Jackson said. “A lot of y’all psyching yourself out, like you know about sports.”

The former NBA champion then aimed directly at armchair experts.

“Didn’t make the church league, got cut from middle school, ain’t never been in the professional locker room. But y’all wanna debate everybody about sports,” he said. “Man, listen y’all just like this same clown.”

It’s a provocative comparison considering what federal authorities allege Love’s football impersonation was designed to accomplish.

Feds Say the Fake NFL Life Helped Sell the Scheme

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon says Love, 35, and Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, have been charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Prosecutors allege the scheme began in February 2022 and targeted women in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California. Love allegedly met many through dating apps and convinced some that they were in genuine romantic relationships with him.

Authorities say he portrayed himself as legitimately wealthy — sometimes as a 49ers player and other times as a successful real estate investor — while Chan allegedly posed as his financial adviser.

The government alleges Love advertised nonexistent investments, displayed fictitious bank and investment balances and promised huge returns. Love and Chan also allegedly participated in three-way FaceTime calls during which women were shown falsified investment gains.

Federal investigators say financial records show the pair received approximately $1.3 million from alleged victims. Twenty-six women have been identified, and the FBI believes there may be more.

Watch full video on TMZ

One Woman Says the Act Lasted Nearly Two Years

The alleged NFL persona apparently went far beyond putting on a jersey.

A woman who says Love tried to scam her told TMZ that he spent nearly two years attempting to convince her that he came from generational wealth and played professional football. She said Love sent videos showing off cash, jewelry, luxury vehicles and expensive homes while presenting himself as a millionaire.

According to the woman, Love claimed he had turned $300,000 into roughly $15 million and eventually suggested she invest money through his supposed financial adviser. She became suspicious after repeatedly being pressed about money and failing to find Love on the 49ers roster.

She says she never gave him any money.

Love also allegedly told her that NFL stars Tyreek Hill and Antonio Brown were friends and claimed multiple NFL teams had pursued him before San Francisco supposedly offered him the most money.

Federal authorities, meanwhile, say Love used several names, including Jon Love, Avril Lyto Love and Jordan Love.

Daejon Labrayae Love and Taylor Jamie Chan – mugshots

The Joke and the Allegations Aren’t the Same Thing

Love and Chan were apprehended at Boise Airport on Aug. 24. Investigators say Love had traveled to Idaho to meet new potential victims.

The charges remain allegations. A criminal complaint is not a conviction, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

That distinction also matters when considering Jackson’s comments.

He wasn’t arguing that allegedly taking women’s money was funny, acceptable or defensible. His point was aimed at people mocking Love’s make-believe athletic career while behaving, in Jackson’s view, like professional sports authorities themselves.

Whether pretending to understand football from the couch is remotely comparable to allegedly constructing an NFL persona that prosecutors say helped persuade women to hand over money?

That’s where Jackson’s analogy gets a whole lot harder to defend.

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