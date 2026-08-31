Laura Loomer Targets Angie Nixon with B-Word Insult — Then Comes the Dog Food Reminder

Florida's Democratic Senate nominee invoked Queen Latifah — and one of Loomer's strangest videos — after Loomer targeted her in a racialized rant.

Angie Nixon and Laura Loomer

*Florida Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Angie Nixon had a short, culturally loaded response after conservative commentator Laura Loomer targeted her and several other prominent Black women with a racialized B-word insult: Remember the dog food.

Loomer launched into the remarks on “Loomer Unleashed,” arguing that stereotypes “exist for a reason” and telling Black people they should call out behavior within their own community.

“Call out the entitlement of these, what I like to call them, ghetto Black b*****s,” Loomer said.

She then named Nixon, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, former Rep. Cori Bush and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, claiming they belonged in the same category.

Nixon wasn’t interested in a lengthy rebuttal.

“Girl. You ate dog food on camera,” she wrote on X. “In the words of @IAMQUEENLATIFAH, ‘Who you callin’ a b***h?'”

And just like that, Queen Latifah entered the chat.

Nixon Reaches for a Queen Latifah Classic

Nixon’s line references Queen Latifah’s 1993 song “U.N.I.T.Y.,” a Grammy-winning anthem confronting disrespect toward women, including the song’s famous demand: “Who you callin’ a b***h?”

The other half of Nixon’s comeback wasn’t invented for the occasion.

Loomer really did post a 2024 video of herself eating dog food as part of a promotion for a pet-food company — an episode Nixon resurrected with a single sentence.

As HuffPost reported, Nixon’s post came after Loomer’s comments about the group of Black women and quickly prompted another response from Loomer.

Laura Loomer

Loomer Escalates the Attack

Instead of backing away from her original language, Loomer doubled down hours later.

“I called you a ghetto bitch, because you are, Angie, and your record proves it,” Loomer wrote.

She then invoked another racial stereotype: “But you speak Ebonics though, so maybe I need to bark at you and tug your leash and then you’ll finally understand.”

The exchange followed days of Loomer publicly attacking Nixon and her politics.

Media Matters documented Loomer discussing Nixon and other Black women earlier in the week while declaring, “Some people call it racism. I call it pattern recognition.” In those remarks, Loomer also argued that “pattern recognition and profiling keeps you safe.”

Angie Nixon

Nixon Is Suddenly Playing on a Bigger Stage

The timing matters because Nixon’s political profile just changed dramatically.

On Aug. 18, Nixon pulled off an upset in Florida’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, defeating heavily funded opponent Alex Vindman. Reuters described the result as a surprise victory for the democratic socialist state lawmaker.

Nixon now faces incumbent Republican Sen. Ashley Moody in November in a state that has moved increasingly toward Republicans.

That makes Nixon more than another Florida politician trading insults online. She is now a major-party nominee for one of the country’s highest elected offices, and her victory has already drawn increased national scrutiny from conservatives.

Republicans have also seized on the victories of Nixon and other progressive candidates as evidence of what they characterize as the Democratic Party moving further left. Democrats, meanwhile, are confronting their own debate over whether candidates such as Nixon represent an energized progressive future or make winning competitive races more difficult.

The media will clip my language about @AngieNixon, @IlhanMN, @AyannaPressley, @CoriBush, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and call me RACIST.



I don’t care.



These women are all ghetto, entitled, race-obsessed, destructive black BITCHES who are completely unfit for the power… pic.twitter.com/hB0ozYHYO6 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 28, 2026

Loomer’s remarks also went beyond Nixon.

By grouping Nixon with Pressley, Bush, Omar and Jackson under the same racialized and misogynistic description, Loomer turned her criticism of individual political figures into a broader characterization of prominent Black women.

That’s what gives Nixon’s response more weight than the usual social-media clapback.

She didn’t attempt to answer every allegation or defend everyone Loomer named. Instead, she reached for a piece of Black cultural shorthand that has been challenging that particular insult for more than three decades — then paired it with perhaps the strangest item in Loomer’s own video history.

The result was a response considerably shorter than the attack that prompted it.

Sometimes 11 words, a Queen Latifah reference and a reminder about dog food will do.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Byron Donalds Wins Florida GOP Gubernatorial Primary as Angie Nixon Scores Dem Senate Upset | VIDEO

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.